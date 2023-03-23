It looks like Capcom’s reimagining is going to live up to the original’s iconic status

But, just a couple of months later, Dead Space’s crown could be viciously snatched by Capcom, and the Japanese studio’s rebuilt version of Resident Evil 4, another survival horror game regarded as a pinnacle of the genre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what exactly can players expect from this remake, when is it released, and is it any good? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Resident Evil 4?

Resident Evil 4 is a survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom in 2005. It was initially released for the GameCube, but later was made available on various other platforms including the PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.

Its story - which is known for its suspenseful and intense moments as well as its unexpected twists and turns - takes place six years after the events of Resident Evil 3, and follows Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon S. Kennedy, who has since become a government agent.

Leon is sent on a mission to rescue the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult known as Los Illuminados. Leon travels to a remote village in Europe where he discovers that the villagers have been infected by a mind-controlling parasite known as Las Plagas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, in order to save the day, Leon must fight his way through hordes of infected villagers and cult members, uncover the secrets of Los Illuminados and rescue Ashley before it’s too late.

Ashley Graham is the President’s daughter, captured by a mysterious cult in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image: Capcom)

The gameplay featured a third-person perspective and an over-the-shoulder camera angle, which at the time was a departure from the previous Resident Evil games, and allowed for more precise aiming and shooting than in previous games.

The game also introduced a new "Aim and Shoot" mechanic that allowed players to target specific body parts of enemies, such as the head or limbs, in order to deal more damage or disable them. This added a new layer of strategy to combat and made it more engaging.

The game’s unique blend of horror, action and puzzle-solving elements, along with its memorable cast of characters, has made it a favourite among fans of the series and the survival horror genre in general, and Resident Evil 4 received critical acclaim for its graphics, gameplay and story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is considered a landmark title in the survival horror genre and went on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide, spawning several sequels and spin-offs.

What’s new in the remake?

You play as Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to retake Graham from her captors (Image: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 was widely praised upon release, and received numerous accolades, including Game of the Year awards from multiple publications, with critics praising the game’s graphics, gameplay mechanics and narrative. Anticipation for what Capcom might be able to do with the remake is high.

Like the studio’s previous reimaginings of Resident Evils 2 and 3, Resident Evil 4 takes the original game and rebuilds it from the ground up, adding new bells and whistles to bring it more in line with what gamers would expect were the game to be released as a brand new title in 2023.

But the game doesn’t just take advantage of nearly 20 years’ worth of technological progress to present a game that looks like a modern day marvel - though new graphical features like ray tracing and a 4K presentation will certainly make it look visually pleasing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capcom have also tweaked level designs, story beats and even enemy encounters, which means that even if you’re familiar with the workings of the original, you’ll still get caught out by a few surprises, whether that’s a narrative arc that plays out slightly differently to how you remember, or a remixed enemy encounter that will have you ripping up your tactical playbook.

From a gameplay perspective, the changes might not be as instantly obvious as they were in the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The original versions of those games presented your character making their way through the world with static camera shots, their respective remakes reimagining them as third-person, over-the-shoulder action-adventure games.

Resident Evil 4 already featured an over-the-shoulder camera view, but Capcom will have been sure to make the necessary tweaks and adjustments to have the remake feeling fresh and responsive in 2023 - the game is said to be the first in series to feature six optional control schemes, including one that is modelled after the control scheme.

The game has been ‘remixed’, meaning even die-hard fans of the original will find something new (Image: Capcom)

Is there a demo?

Late on 9 March, Capcom released the so-called ‘Chainsaw Demo’ of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The free trial takes place during the game’s renowned village ambush opening sequence and, unlike some previous Resident Evil demos, has no time limit and is open-ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This small slice of Resident Evil 4 Remake gives players a taste of what to expect in the final game, while offering a section of gameplay that is unlikely to be replicated exactly when the full version drops, making it a unique experience all unto its own.

It’s available to download for free from the digital storefront of your chosen platform.

When can I play Resident Evil 4?

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on Friday 24 March 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as PC.

Though there is a last-gen PlayStation 4 version of the game planned for release, there is currently no Xbox One version of the game in the pipeline. That means that Xbox players will have to be owners of the newer, current gen Xbox Series S or X consoles if they want to enjoy Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where is the best place to pre-order Resident Evil 4?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Physical versions of Resident Evil 4 Remake are available to be pre-ordered ahead of time through Game.co.uk . To access the order page for your platform of choice, click through on the links below:

If you’re looking to nab a downloadable, digital version of the game, just search out Resident Evil 4 Remake on the digital storefront of your platform of choice. PC players should head to the game’s Steam page .

Is it any good?

Refreshingly for a big, “triple-A” video game release, the review embargo for Resident Evil 4 Remake lifted around a week ahead of the game’s release. That means we can already get a good sense of what critics think of the game.

Initial reactions are in from some of the most respected gaming publications going and, at the time of writing, they’re overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement