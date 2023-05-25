More of the same doesn't appear to be a bad thing with this blockbuster sequel

As the curtains closed on Sony's PlayStation Showcase presentation - which also gave us the reveal of the not-as-exciting-as-it-sounds Project Q - viewers were left captivated by an exclusive glimpse into the exhilarating gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The newly unveiled gameplay trailer revealed an exciting development: both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will be playable characters, with the ability to seamlessly switch between them.

Furthermore, the trailer showcased a plethora of fresh abilities for both characters in an action-packed set piece, notably for Parker who will also be playable while bonded with the Venom symbiote, granting him access to powerful tendrils for combat and unique web-based abilities.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What can we expect from Spider-Man 2?

Released in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man became an instant sensation, captivating players with its exhilarating gameplay and earning widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike. Set in an expansive open-world representation of New York City, the game allowed players to step into the shoes of Peter Parker as he navigated his dual life as a superhero and a civilian.

The gameplay was a standout feature, offering a seamless web-swinging mechanic that allowed players to effortlessly traverse the cityscape, delivering a true sense of freedom. The web-slinging was complemented by fluid combat sequences, combining acrobatic moves, gadgetry and Spidey's signature web-based attacks to create a dynamic and satisfying combat system.

The game's stunning visuals, meticulously recreated landmarks and faithful character designs also brought the vibrant world of Spider-Man to life. The action-packed new trailer takes place in the borough of Queens, hinting at a larger expanse of New York City within the game's map this time around.

Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks set to deliver a familiar dose of Spidey action, building upon the foundations laid by its predecessors, and will allow players to individually control both Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they navigate the expansive open world of New York City and engage in intense battles against enemies.

One of the factors that contributed to the first game's popularity was its compelling narrative, an original Marvel story that delved into the struggles of Peter Parker, his relationships and his responsibilities as a hero.

There's not much information available on what to expect from the sequel's story, but we do know that it will likely be centred around formidable antagonist Kraven and his Hunters, and their relentless pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, also known as Lizard. Though absent from the main bulk of the new trailer, they are seen in an intriguing cold open before the action kicks off.

When can I play it?

The anticipated release date for the game remains as a vague "autumn 2023", although at least that does mean we should be seeing the game by the end of the year, barring any delays...

