Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale mode in which players are dropped onto an expansive map and must scavenge for weapons, armour and resources while fighting to be the last player or team standing.

Since the first iteration of the mode launched in 2020, Warzone has become a popular game with a large player base and frequent updates adding new features and content to keep the game fresh.

Another such update drops this week, and marks the beginning of Warzone 2.0’s Season 3, which will add new maps, weaponry and cosmetics to the game. Two of the most notable new additions are Plunder and a new Resurgence mode for an existing map, but there’s a lot to look forward to.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What’s new in Season 3?

In addition to Ashika Island remaining a playable game mode option, fans of the frantic Resurgence mode can anticipate a new version of it come the start of Season 3. This updated version, dubbed Massive Resurgence, takes place on the bigger Al Mazrah map, with the player count adjusted to fit the larger playspace.

Prepare to face dozens of duos or different squad sizes, depending on the weekly Playlist offering - eliminated Operators will also enter a new Gulag set within Al Mazrah during Season 3, a roughly rectangular, asymmetrical map that features various interior rooms and extended external paths.

Plunder will also debut during Season 03 of Warzone 2.0, a returning game mode that was first seen in the original Call of Duty: Warzone game just over three years ago.

If you haven’t played this exciting mode before yet, it’s a squad-versus-squad game where the side with the most Cash wins. Cash can be obtained through taking out opponents and taking their items, scouring the map for Supply Boxes and loose Cash, finishing contracts, and participating in in-game activities.

Since most of the main gameplay elements, like health and armour, are identical across Plunder and other Warzone 2.0 modes, focusing on it is a great way to practise before entering more competitive battles, and it’s a good opportunity to live-fire test some Loadouts or level up new weapons, such as the ones that are arriving this season.

Along with the elements mentioned above, expect other new and returning Warzone 2.0 features to be included in a Mid-Season Update. For more information on what to expect from Season 3, head to the Call of Duty blog .

When can I play it?