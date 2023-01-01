It is returning to original format for the first time in three years

London’s New Year’s Day Parade is returning to kick 2023 off in style.

The event, which is the biggest of its kind, has been running since the 1980s. The street parade was forced to become a virtual event in 2021 and was scaled back in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

However it is back in its traditional format this year and organisers promise it will be “bigger and better than ever before”. The LNYDP usually attracts millions of live spectators and is televised around the world.

But where does it start, who can attend and what time will it begin? Here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What is London’s New Year’s Day Parade?

It is a street parade and is the biggest New Year’s day parade of its kind. First launched in 1987 under the name Lord Mayor of Westminster’s Big Parade but was renamed in 1994. It was temporarily called the Millennium Parade for 2000 only.

Advertisement

The LNYDP features marching bands, representatives from all 32 London boroughs, musical groups, and the town crier also takes part in the parade. People from around the world travel to take part in the event.

On its website, the LNYDP says: “An important part of LNYDP is our fundraising for London Charities. Since the beginning we are proud to announce that we have raised or donated more than £2M for London Charities, through the London Borough Competition.”

Members of the Universal Cheerleaders Association, UCA, from the United States, march past Big Ben, 01 January 2006 during the new year day parade in London. AFP PHOTO / Max Nash (Photo credit should read MAX NASH/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the route and where does it start?

Advertisement

The parade starts at the Ritz Hotel and will then head down Picadilly to Picadilly Circus, down Regent Street, then along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, then along Whitehall to Parliament Square. The current route first took place in 2010, after it was revised to appease American broadcasters and give the best views of London’s landmarks.

What time does LNYDP start?

Advertisement

Ticket holders can start arriving at 11am and the parade will begin at 12pm (noon). It will last until 3.30pm. It will begin at 7am ET in the U.S. if you are tuning in from America.

Do you need tickets?

There is free standing for the general public, you simply need to show up along the route and try to find a spot to watch the parade. However there are also seated grandstand and a VIP grandstand for ticket holders.

Advertisement

Who is taking part and what is the running order in the LNYDP 2023?

LNYDP has confirmed the full list of participants taking part in the 2023 parade. It includes marching bands from a number of American high schools as well as representatives from the London Boroughs.

Advertisement

Is it on TV?

If you are unable to make it to watch the parade live, you may also be wondering if you can watch it on TV. In the UK it will be shown live on the TV channel London Live, which is available on Freeview 8, Sky 117, Virgin 159, YouView 8.