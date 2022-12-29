Met Office has said the wet and windy conditions in the UK are a result of the bomb cyclone which brought freezing conditions to the US

Police are urging people to consider not driving as flood warnings are issued over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters have issued an amber alert for heavy rain in parts of Scotland on Friday (30 December). It covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders from 3am until midday, with people being urged to consider delaying any travel they have planned in the affected areas.

Residents are being warned that 40-50mm of rain is expected quite widely and that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life. There is also potential for difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office said that the deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK to experience wet and windy weather. The winter storm has killed at least 57 people in North America as well as knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes on Christmas Day.

The weather warnings for the UK come as Scotland prepares for hogmanay celebrations for the first time since 2019, after previous years were cancelled due to the pandemic. Here is all you need to know about the alerts:

What to expect from the amber alert?

The Met Office explains: “Rain will become heavy and persistent overnight into Friday morning. Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.

“Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely. The rain will clear to the east by the end of the morning.”

Residents are being advised that:

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Police are urging people not to travel as an amber weather warning has been issued. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

People urged to delay travel

Police Scotland said there is a high risk of disruption and urged people to plan ahead and drive to the conditions if they have to travel. The Scottish Government said the Multi-Agency Response Team will monitor conditions throughout the amber warning period.

Superintendent Stewart Mackie, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Division, said: “An amber weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall and flooding across southern Scotland, and people should consider delaying any travel plans until conditions improve. If your journey is essential, please plan ahead by making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies in your vehicle, a charged mobile telephone and always drive as the conditions allow.

“Be aware road closures and travel delays are likely, with potential disruption to public transport services.”

What other weather warnings are in place?

Meanwhile, the forecaster has updated its yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Friday which now runs from midnight on Thursday (29 December) rather than 3am on Friday and expires at 2pm rather than 6pm on 30 December. It covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

A yellow weather alert for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland, covering County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone. It is in place from midnight until 10am on Friday.

Is it the result of the US bomb cyclone?

Met Office Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the wet and windy weather was being caused by the bomb cyclone in the US. “The UK weather is going to remain unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather due to the strengthening of the jet stream because of the weather in the US,” he said.

Mr Partridge added that the impact on the UK would be “nowhere near” as significant as it was on the US. “The effect it’s having on the UK is nowhere near as dramatic because that system has brought up a lot of cold air further south, across the US,” he explained.

Indeed, the cyclone is only having an effect on the UK due to its impact on the North Atlantic jet stream. “What effect (the bomb cyclone) has had is to strengthen the jet stream, because the jet stream is basically driven by temperature differences. So the starker the difference in temperature between the northern edge of it and southern edge, the stronger the jet stream becomes.”