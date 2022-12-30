More than 100,000 tickets were available for the fireworks display

London’s spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display will welcome crowds the first time since 2019.

The previous two editions of the annual event were restricted due to the Covid pandemic. Mayor Sadiq Khan announced in October that more than 100,000 ticket-holders would be able to gather for the spectacle.

Advertisement

He said: “I’m incredibly excited that Londoners and visitors to our capital can once again unite on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year by watching our world-famous fireworks. We are building a better London for everyone and New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for our hospitality industry, with our fireworks providing an incredible moment to send a message of love and celebration to the world.

The first batch of tickets sold out in just over five hours. But can you still get your hands on them and where is the display taking place?

Advertisement

Will there be a New Year’s fireworks display in London?

Due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual 31 December spectacular has been cancelled for the previous two years. However it is now returning for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Advertisement

Imran Tauqir, general manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, said: “As an established part of the capital’s iconic skyline, we are delighted that once again people are able to come back together and celebrate the start of another year in this amazing city. Working closely with the Mayor of London’s office it’s an honour to once again to play our part in putting on a show for thousands of people here on London’s South Bank and around the world to enjoy.”

Where is the display?

The display is held on the south bank of the Thames, next to the London Eye.

Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

What time does the fireworks display start?

The event is scheduled to begin at 8pm on Saturday. It will run until 12.35am on Sunday (1 January).

Advertisement

The entrance to the viewing area will close at 10.30pm. It is a ticketed event and you are required to have a ticket to attend. It will also be televised by the BBC.

Can you still get tickets for the display?

If you want to attend the London New Year’s Eve fireworks you will need a ticket. Prices started at £15 per person, according to London.Gov.

For those who have yet to purchase a ticket, unfortunately the event is now sold out. Tickets cannot be resold or transfered.

Advertisement

Are you able to watch the fireworks for free?

If you were unable to get your hands on tickets for the London New Year’s Eve display, you might be wondering if you can still watch the spectacular show. According to London.Gov this is not possible.

Advertisement

On its website, it explains: “No. The only way to guarantee you’ll see the fireworks is to buy a ticket. Restrictions will be in place for people without tickets. If you don’t have a ticket, please don’t come to the area as you will not be allowed in.”

However, the Evening Standard reports a list of areas where you can see the display. Including Southwark Bridge, Millennium Bridge, Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath and more.

Can you watch the fireworks on TV?

Advertisement

For those outside of London or without tickets, the fireworks display will once again be televised by the BBC. It will be shown on BBC One during the countdown to midnight and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What are the different viewing areas?

Advertisement

There are six different ticketed viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green and White, plus an Accessible Viewing Area (Orange). London.Gov advises: “If you’re coming with friends, make sure you’re all in the same viewing area. You won’t be able to move between areas on the night.

“You won’t be allowed to cross bridges before or after the event. Consider which viewing area is best for you to travel to and from the event when buying your ticket. Stations will be very busy when the event ends. Choose the side of the river you want to be on afterwards to get home more easily. Otherwise, it might be a much longer walk!

“All viewing areas have a specific entry point. You’ll be able to choose where you enter when you book your ticket, provided tickets are still available for this entrance. Your entry point will be printed on your ticket.