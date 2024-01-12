Michael McIntyre is bringing his 'Manificent' tour to UK venues in 2024 including London, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

The comic and television presenter is ushering in 2024 with brand new material for audiences up and down the country. The Live at the Apollo star will perform at some of the UK's biggest venues including five spectacular shows at London's O2 Arena.

From door times and venue dates to ticket prices, here's everything fans heading to see Michael McIntyre in action need to know.

Michael McIntyre tour door times

Door times for Michael McIntyre's upcoming UK tour will differ depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Michael McIntyre's 2024 UK tour:

February 23: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 24: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 25: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 26: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 27: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 28: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm

February 28: Plymouth Pavilions - 9pm

March 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm

March 09: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm

March 10: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm

March 16: Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena - 8pm

March 16: Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena - 8pm

March 22: Manchester Ao Arena - 6pm

March 23: Manchester Ao Arena - 6pm

April 04: Eastbourne Congress Theatre - 8pm

April 05: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm

April 06: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm

April 12 :London O2 Arena - 6:30pm

April 13: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm

April 14: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm

April 19: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 8pm

April 20: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 8pm

April 25: Hull Connexin Live - 8pm

April 26: Hull Connexin Live - 8pm

April 27: Sheffield Utilita Arena - 8pm

May 01: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm

May 02: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm

May 03: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm

May 04: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm

May 05: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm

May 10: London OVO Arena Wembley - 6pm

May 11: London OVO Arena Wembley - 6pm

May 15: Aberdeen P&J Arena - 6pm

May 16: Aberdeen P&J Arena - 6pm

May 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm

May 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm

May 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm

May 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm

May 25: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm

May 26: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm

May 31: Belfast SSE Arena - 6:30pm

June 01: Belfast SSE Arena - 6:30pm

Michael McIntyre tour 2024 ticket prices

Ticket prices for Michael McIntyre's 'Manificent' tour vary depending on venue and seating preference. For shows where tickets are of 'low' or 'limited availability', prices can exceed £100.