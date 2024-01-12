Michael McIntyre tickets 2024: Full information including tour dates, door times & ticket prices
Michael McIntyre is bringing his 'Manificent' tour to UK venues in 2024 including London, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.
Michael McIntyre is set to bring his new stand-up 'Manificent' to venues across the UK in 2024. The comedian previously hit the road in 2023 with sold-out shows in Bristol, Cardiff and Brighton.
The comic and television presenter is ushering in 2024 with brand new material for audiences up and down the country. The Live at the Apollo star will perform at some of the UK's biggest venues including five spectacular shows at London's O2 Arena.
From door times and venue dates to ticket prices, here's everything fans heading to see Michael McIntyre in action need to know.
Michael McIntyre tour door times
Door times for Michael McIntyre's upcoming UK tour will differ depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Michael McIntyre's 2024 UK tour:
- February 23: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 24: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 25: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 26: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 27: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 28: Plymouth Pavilions - 8pm
- February 28: Plymouth Pavilions - 9pm
- March 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm
- March 09: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm
- March 10: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 8pm
- March 16: Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena - 8pm
- March 22: Manchester Ao Arena - 6pm
- March 23: Manchester Ao Arena - 6pm
- April 04: Eastbourne Congress Theatre - 8pm
- April 05: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm
- April 06: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm
- April 12 :London O2 Arena - 6:30pm
- April 13: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm
- April 14: London O2 Arena - 6:30pm
- April 19: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 8pm
- April 20: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 8pm
- April 25: Hull Connexin Live - 8pm
- April 26: Hull Connexin Live - 8pm
- April 27: Sheffield Utilita Arena - 8pm
- May 01: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm
- May 02: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm
- May 03: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm
- May 04: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm
- May 05: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 6:30pm
- May 10: London OVO Arena Wembley - 6pm
- May 11: London OVO Arena Wembley - 6pm
- May 15: Aberdeen P&J Arena - 6pm
- May 16: Aberdeen P&J Arena - 6pm
- May 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm
- May 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm
- May 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 6:30pm
- May 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm
- May 25: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm
- May 26: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 8pm
- May 31: Belfast SSE Arena - 6:30pm
- June 01: Belfast SSE Arena - 6:30pm
Michael McIntyre tour 2024 ticket prices
Ticket prices for Michael McIntyre's 'Manificent' tour vary depending on venue and seating preference. For shows where tickets are of 'low' or 'limited availability', prices can exceed £100.
Fans can find out more and purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.
