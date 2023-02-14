The comedian will be playing at venues across the UK including London, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds

Michael McIntyre has announced he will be going on a world tour in 2023 and 2024, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

The comedian who is best known for his BBC One Saturday night TV series “Michael McIntyre’ Big Show”, as well as game show “The Wheel”, will be performing at venues across the UK as well as shows in New York, Dublin, Singapore and Norway as part of his Macnificent tour.

McIntyre’s last UK tour, called the “Big World Tour” took place from 2017 to 2019, whilst his 2012 “Showtime” tour sold over 700,000 tickets. Fans of the comedian are expecting tickets to sell out fast, with a date at the Grand Opera House in York selling out in just eight minutes earlier this month. So, when do tickets for Michael McIntyre’s tour go on sale and how much are they? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do tickets for Michael McIntyre tour 2023 go on sale?

Tickets for Michael McIntyre’s Macnificent tour will go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17 February and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Michael McIntyre will be touring the UK, and also has tour dates in Dublin and New York (Photo: Getty Images)

Is there presale?

Presale tickets are available, with fans of the comedian able to sign up to his artist mailing list to access tickets from Wednesday 15 February. Three, O2 and OVO customers will also be available to access early bird tickets from 10am on Wednesday 15 February. Presale tickets are also available from Off The Kerb, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday 16 February and Ticketmaster is also having a presale with tickets available from 10am on Thursday 16 February.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for Michael McIntyre’s tour will vary depending on where you sit. For his show in Belfast on Saturday 1 June 2024, the SSE Arena announced ticket prices at their venue will cost between £27.50 - £115 + £1.50 facility fee.

Michael McIntyre Tour dates

The comedian is embarking on a mammoth world tour, with performances in New York, New Zealand and Australia. Closer to home he has tour dates in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Here are the dates for Michael McIntyre’s tour:

UK & Ireland

2023

Wednesday 6 September - Bristol, Hippodrome

Thursday 7 September - Bristol, Hippodrome

Friday 8 September - Bristol, Hippodrome

Thursday 12 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

Friday 13 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

Saturday 14 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

Friday 27 October - Brighton Centre

Saturday 28 October - Brighton Centre

Sunday 29 October - Brighton Centre

Friday 3 November - Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 4 November - Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 25 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Friday 1 December - Swansea, Arena

Saturday 2 December - Cardiff, International Arena

Sunday 3 December - Cardiff, International Arena

2024