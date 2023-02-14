Michael McIntyre has announced he will be going on a world tour in 2023 and 2024, with tickets set to go on sale this week.
The comedian who is best known for his BBC One Saturday night TV series “Michael McIntyre’ Big Show”, as well as game show “The Wheel”, will be performing at venues across the UK as well as shows in New York, Dublin, Singapore and Norway as part of his Macnificent tour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
McIntyre’s last UK tour, called the “Big World Tour” took place from 2017 to 2019, whilst his 2012 “Showtime” tour sold over 700,000 tickets. Fans of the comedian are expecting tickets to sell out fast, with a date at the Grand Opera House in York selling out in just eight minutes earlier this month. So, when do tickets for Michael McIntyre’s tour go on sale and how much are they? Here’s everything you need to know.
When do tickets for Michael McIntyre tour 2023 go on sale?
Tickets for Michael McIntyre’s Macnificent tour will go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17 February and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Is there presale?
Presale tickets are available, with fans of the comedian able to sign up to his artist mailing list to access tickets from Wednesday 15 February. Three, O2 and OVO customers will also be available to access early bird tickets from 10am on Wednesday 15 February. Presale tickets are also available from Off The Kerb, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday 16 February and Ticketmaster is also having a presale with tickets available from 10am on Thursday 16 February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
How much are tickets?
Ticket prices for Michael McIntyre’s tour will vary depending on where you sit. For his show in Belfast on Saturday 1 June 2024, the SSE Arena announced ticket prices at their venue will cost between £27.50 - £115 + £1.50 facility fee.
Michael McIntyre Tour dates
The comedian is embarking on a mammoth world tour, with performances in New York, New Zealand and Australia. Closer to home he has tour dates in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are the dates for Michael McIntyre’s tour:
UK & Ireland
2023
- Wednesday 6 September - Bristol, Hippodrome
- Thursday 7 September - Bristol, Hippodrome
- Friday 8 September - Bristol, Hippodrome
- Thursday 12 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
- Friday 13 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
- Saturday 14 October - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
- Friday 27 October - Brighton Centre
- Saturday 28 October - Brighton Centre
- Sunday 29 October - Brighton Centre
- Friday 3 November - Dublin, 3Arena
- Saturday 4 November - Dublin, 3Arena
- Saturday 25 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- Friday 1 December - Swansea, Arena
- Saturday 2 December - Cardiff, International Arena
- Sunday 3 December - Cardiff, International Arena
2024
- Friday 23 February - Plymouth, Pavilions
- Saturday 24 February - Plymouth, Pavilions
- Friday 8 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday 9 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday 16 March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Friday 22 March - Manchester, AO Arena
- Saturday 23 - March Manchester, AO Arena
- Friday 5 April - London, The O2
- Saturday 6 April - London, The O2
- Friday 12 April - London, The O2
- Saturday 13 April - London, The O2
- Saturday 20 April - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Friday 26 April - Hull, Bonus Arena
- Saturday 27 April - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Friday 10 May - London, OVO Wembley Arena
- Saturday 11 May - London, OVO Wembley Arena
- Thursday 16 May - Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- Saturday 18 May - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Friday 24 May - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Saturday 25 May - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Saturday 1 June - Belfast, SSE Arena