21 Savage will be joined by two special guests for his UK shows this month. The door times for the gigs in Manchester, Birmingham and London have been confirmed.

The London-born, Atlanta-based rapper has finished the European leg of his tour. His next stops are in major English cities including at iconic venues like The O2 arena.

Ticketmaster has warned that tickets are either "limited" or "low" for the concerts in November. If you have managed to bag tickets for any of the shows, you might be wondering who the opening artists are.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is 21 Savage's support acts?

The rap star will be joined by two special guests for the shows in the UK this month. He will have support from:

Baby Drill

21 Lil Harold

Who is Baby Drill?

Baby Drill is an up-and-coming rapper hailing from Atlanta. He has collaborated with established names like 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Young Nudy.

He featured on The Kid LAROI's track WHAT'S THE MOVE with Future earlier this month. His most popular tracks on Spotify are Slight Dub, Duntsane and tracks he's featured on like ISSA PARTY.

Who is 21 Lil Harold?

This artist is reportedly a long time friend of 21 Savage - thus the similarity with their stage names. He is cosigned to Slaughter Gang Entertainment.