21 Savage's UK tour will take place in November. Picture: Getty Images

21 Savage will return to the UK for three huge shows this month. The England-born rapper has recently finished a co-headline tour with Drake.

The Atlanta-based superstar, who spent the first seven years of his life in London, is in the middle of a run of European gigs. He will finish with concerts in Manchester, Birmingham and London over the next week.

His most recent album was the collaborative record - Her Loss - with Drake, which dropped in November 2022. He has not released a solo album since I Am > I Was in 2018.

21 Savage leant his likeness and voice to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III earlier this year. He also released the single Call Me Revenge to go along with the game's release.

But if you have managed to get tickets for his upcoming shows, you might be wondering about the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What are door times for 21 Savage shows?

Manchester - November 23

The first show on the UK tour is at the Depot Mayfield in Manchester. The event is schedueld to start at 7pm and will finish at 11pm.

Birmingham - November 24

21 Savage will come to the Forum in Birmingham. Door times have not been confirmed for the show.

London - November 30

The doors will open at The O2 in London at 6.30pm on November 30, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start after that and two support acts will perform.

What time do 21 Savage shows start?

The Depot Mayfield in Manchester has confirmed that the concert will start at 7pm on Thursday, November 23. Expect similar timings throughout the rest of the tour.

How long is a 21 Savage concert?

Fans heading to the Manchester show on November 23 are advised that the event will run from 7pm until 11pm. However the timings are approximate - and 21 Savage will not perform until later in the evening after two support acts.

