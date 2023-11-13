It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will see Drake and J. Cole co-headline shows

Drake has announced a tour with J. Cole in 2024. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake and J. Cole have announced a huge joint tour across the United States next year. It follows Drizzy's run of shows with 21 Savage which came to an end recently.

The two superstars will be hitting the road from mid-January through to late March. The tour is known as the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? and features stops at major arenas in the US.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes following the release of Drake's latest album For All The Dogs, which dropped in October. J. Cole featured on the track First Person Shooter on the record and Drizzy featured at Cole's Dreamville festival in 2023.

Fans might be wondering about the dates and when tickets are available for the shows. Here's all you need to know:

When do tickets for the tour go on show?

The general sale for the It's All A Blur 2024 tour will start on Friday, November 17. Tickets will be available on sites such as Ticketmaster from 11am local time.

But a 48 hour pre-sale will take place earlier in the week, it has been confirmed.

When is pre-sale and how to access?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pre-sale will take place for 48 hours starting on Wednesday, November 15 at 11am local time. The Cash App card presale can be accessed on Ticketmaster's website.

What are the dates?

Drake and J. Cole have announced a run of shows between January and March 2024 across the United States. It will be followed by four rearranged Drake only shows.

The shows are as follows:

January 18 - Denver, CO – Ball Arena

January 19 - Denver, CO – Ball Arena

January 22 - San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

January 25 - Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

January 29 - New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

January 30 - New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

February 2 - Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 7 - Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 8 - Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 12 - St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 16 - Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 20 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

February 21- Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

February - 24 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

February 27 - Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 2 - Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 5 - Memphis, TN – FedExForum

March 10 - Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Drake's concerts without J. Cole will take place on March 14 in Belmont Park, NY, March 18 in State College, PA, March 23 in Sunrise, FL and finally in Birmingham, AL on March 27.

Is there a support act?

The two co-headline acts - Drake and J. Cole - have only been announced so far. For the previous It's All A Blur tour in 2023 featured a variety of supporting acts like Central Cee, Lil Yachty and more.