Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi have reportedly split after four years together.

The pair, both 25, broke up "a few months ago" so singer Addison can "focus more on her career" and not have "any distractions", a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet also reports that there is "no bad blood between the exes" and that they "still keep in touch".

Amid their reported separation, the insider added that Addison is said to be "really driven and believes her career is about to reach the next level".

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In April, Addison described big changes in her relationships. She told Elle: "I think all relationships in my life right now are going through a transformation in a lot of ways, whether that’s good or bad or confusing or not.

"And I think it’s just a lot of self-confrontation right now in these moments, and just figuring out what I really want to do and what feels right."

In 2023 and 2024, the Diet Pepsi hitmaker and music producer Omer were not as affectionate in public as they had previously been - but Addison insisted they were still together.

Referencing her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall, 26, whom she split from in 2021, Addison told Rolling Stone in January 2025: "I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself. That was a s*** show. He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess."

Addison and Omer first sparked dating rumours in 2021 when they were spotted together shopping for groceries in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

In August that year, the pair were seen kissing whilst grabbing lunch in Los Angeles, and days later, Addison and the songwriter made their relationship Instagram official.

Captioning a selfie with the Obsessed singer, Omer wrote: "She’s wearing the pants in the relationship."

And a source told UsWeekly that Addison was “very into him”.

In August 2021, the insider added of the then-smitten couple: "Addison and Omar are super into each other. They’ve been together for four months. She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music. [They have a] lot of mutual friends in common."

In April 2022, Addison and Omer made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.