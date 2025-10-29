Lilly Allen has thrilled fans who have foot fetishes for months on her OnlyFans account but says she has lost interest in it since her brutal split from cheating husband David Harbour.

The 40-year-old singer launched an account on the adults-only platform, where users can pay £8 a month to access photographs of her feet, in summer 2024 but she admitted she can't see the "fun" in the page anymore now her marriage is over.

Asked about her OnlyFans page, she told Interview magazine: "It’s not really that interesting. I started it just over a year ago. I was quite active in the beginning, but when I broke up with David, it just wasn’t that fun anymore."

The Smile hitmaker went on to detail the different things users would want to see on her page, including paying extra to choose her nail polish colour. She said: "They want dirty soles, white socks, like schoolgirl socks or ankle socks, some clean, some dirty. White socks in Mary Jane shoes. Stepping in food. Toe spreading, because that’s what happens when you’re climaxing.

"They like you to be touching your feet, a caress. Rubbing them with oil or something. People like shoes. I like pumps, yeah. And there’s a more sophisticated customer that likes a stocking and a court shoe."

Lily Allen and David Harbour during happier times before their split.

Asked if she always has dark red polish on her toenails, she said: "No, that’s the other thing they pay money for—they get to choose the colour. Some people want white. Some people want dark red. Some people want bright red. I would never let anyone ask for a green or a blue or something. It’s all very classic."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily revealed she has a "fake Charli XCX" account on Instagram. Asked if she has any fake profiles on the platform, she said: "Yeah. I have about five. One’s a fake Charli XCX account..."

And then asked if she has others that are "just for looking at people", she said: "Yeah. And then I get blocked. No [I don't comment], it’s more just spying on people. But then I get found out and then I get blocked and then I have to start a new one."

The Miss Me? podcaster previously claimed she found being on OnlyFans "empowering". She said: "I'm finding this actually quite empowering. Having been very sexualised from a very early age, and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualisation, it's actually really fun to be like, in power and in control of something that I find so silly."

But Lily insisted she doesn't feel her photos are "sexual". She said: "I don't feel like it is sexual - how it is received is another thing altogether."