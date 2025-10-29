The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are set to move to Forest Lodge imminently.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently on half-term, but chances are things are very busy in their household at present as they are set to move imminently with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales to Forest Lodge. In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved from Kensington Palace to four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate. It was also announced that the children would be starting at Lambrook School, a private co-educational preparatory school near Ascot in Berkshire. Lambrook School educates children up to Year 8.

It was revealed in August of this year that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be leaving Adelaide Cottage and moving to Forest Lodge. The Sun reported at the time that “Insiders say they are hoping for a ‘fresh start’ after a difficult time at Adelaide Cottage, during which Queen Elizabeth II and Kate and Charles were diagnosed with cancer.”

After pulling out of Royal Ascot earlier this summer, Catherine, Princess of Wales visited a hospital in Essex. Whilst in Colchester, she spoke to patients and said: “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment's done - then it's like 'I can crack on, get back to normal'.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor imminently.

"But actually the phase afterwards is really difficult, you're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”

The Princess of Wales also said: "But it's life-changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post treatment and things like that, it is a life-changing experience both for the patient but also for the families as well.

"And actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, appreciate how much impact it is going to have.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time... and it's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plane, which you expect it to be. But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times."

After experiencing a torrid time, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family are undoubtedly looking for a fresh start when it comes to their new home. Forest Lodge’s original name was Holly Grove and it was the official residence of the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park until 19937, it had been purchased by the Crown Estate in 1829. It was renamed Forest Lodge by Sir John Aird, the Equerry of King Edward VIII in 1937 when he rented the home.

When are the Prince and Princess of Wales moving to Forest Lodge?

It has been reportedly that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving to Forest Lodge in time for Bonfire Night on November 5.

Is Prince Andrew moving to Frogmore Cottage?

There has been no statement from the Palace confirming that Prince Andrew is moving to Frogmore Cottage where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once lived, as did Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie.

However, according to The Sun, “Workmen have been seen at Frogmore Cottage “day and night” preparing it for the arrival of shamed Andrew.”