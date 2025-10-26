According to reports, Prince Andrew could be moving out of Royal Lodge or could be considering other possible options too.

Prince Andrew could be moving out of Royal Lodge as according to The Guardian, he is reportedly “in advanced talks with King Charles’s senior aides about moving out of his Royal Lodge home after a week in which his “peppercorn” rent tenancy has come under scrutiny.”

Before moving to Royal Lodge in 2004, Prince Andrew’s first home when he married the then Sarah Ferguson in 1986 was Sunninghill Park, which is located close to Windsor Great Park, his late mother Queen Elizabeth II gave it to the couple as a wedding gift.

Sunninghill Park was dubbed SouthYork which was homage to the home owned by the Ewing family in the cult TV soap Dallas. Sunninghill Park was sold for £15 million in 2008.

Before Prince Andrew moved to Royal Lodge in 2004, it was occupied by the Queen Mother from 1952 until she passed away in 2002. Royal Lodge has seven bedrooms and a total of 30 rooms, the property has 98 acres.

Prince Andrew could be moving out of Royal Lodge (the gates to Royal Lodge) are pictured here. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

If Prince Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge, one possible residence he could move to is Frogmore Cottage, previously lived in by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is believed that Prince Andrew’s older brother, King Charles has been keen for him to move to Frogmore Cottage for some years, but up until now, it has been reported that Prince Andrew has not wanted to.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of Frogmore Cottage, Princess Eugenie and her family resided there from 2020 until 2022. If Prince Andrew does move to Frogmore Cottage, he will have to adjust to a smaller abode, however it is still a five-bedroom property.

Another possible option for Prince Andrew could be Buckingham Palace and The Telegraph reported that “The £369m refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is nearing its end, bringing with it the potential for members of the Royal family to move themselves or their offices back in.”

Prince Andrew might consider the option of moving abroad and according to The Telegraph, “He is said to maintain contacts in the Middle East, and was this week reported to have access to a mansion in Abu Dhabi.”