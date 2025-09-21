Sarah, Duchess of York was recently seen with Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

Sarah, Duchess of York, said: “Today, we pause to remember the lives lost and forever changed on September 11th, 2001.

“I was in New York at the time, and like so many, I will never forget the shock, the heartbreak, and the extraordinary courage I witnessed that day. Out of unimaginable tragedy came stories of kindness, unity, and resilience that continue to inspire us all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, and the first responders whose bravery and selflessness remind us of the very best of humanity.

When it comes to Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah, Duchess of York, The Mail on Sunday has reported that “Just weeks after publicly disowning the vile billionaire, Sarah Ferguson wrote him a gushing private message calling him a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend' – and admitting she only distanced herself from him to save her own reputation.

“The Duchess 'humbly apologised' to the convicted sex offender for letting him down, and said she had been told to speak out if she wanted to save her career as a children's author.”

The Sun has reported that a spokesperson for Sarah, the Duchess of York, has said: “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.”

"She does not shrink back from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

Sarah, Duchess of York is 65. Prince Andrew is also 65. Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple still live together in the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.