Earlier in the day, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore an Emilia Wickstead outfit whilst Melania Trump opted for Dior.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looked incredibly chic in an Emilia Wickstead burgundy/maroon coat dress that she accessorised with a Jane Taylor hat and Chanel handbag, Melania Trump chose a wide brimmed purple hat and Dior haute couture jacket and skirt.

Vogue reported that “A dramatic hat has long been a key component of the Melania Trump compendium of First Lady style. Her wide, statement headpiece recalled the face-eschewing and austere boater-style chapeau designed by Eric Javitts, which she wore to Trump’s second inauguration.”

When it came to Catherine, Princess of Wales’s outfit for the second state banquet, it was thought that she might opt for one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. She wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown for Donald Trump’s first state visit in 2019.

However, she instead chose a gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown, designed by Phillipa Lepley who is renowned for her stunning bridal and evening wear. She is a British designer who has a boutique on London’s Fulham Road and whom I have personally met on many occasions when I was a wedding magazine Editor.

Phillipa grew up in Nottinghamshire and was passionate about fashion from a young age, thanks to her grandmothers. After completing an Art Foundation course, she moved to London where she studied fashion design at the London College of Fashion.

According to Phillipa’s website, “She is deeply inspired by flora, fauna and the natural world; the rhythm of its cycles and stages of growth is an ongoing source of inspiration, as is a love of France, Ireland and being by the water whenever she can.”

Rather than choose Dior, Melania Trump opted for a off-the shoulder yellow column gown by Carolina Herrera with lilac belt, her accessories included shoes by Manolo Blahnik.