Donald Trump and his wife Melania will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state banquet in Windsor.

It has been a busy 24 hours for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. After touching down at Stansted Airport in the evening of Tuesday September 16, they spent the night at Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK, located in London’s leafy Regents Park.

Earlier today, he was greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales just before midday, before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen. Along with King Charles, Donald Trump inspected the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. The Massed Band of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards performed the UK and US national anthems.

Donald Trump also visited the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, to lay a wreath. After this, he went on a short tour of the chapel, followed by a musical performance from the chapel choir.

What will Donald Trump eat at state banquet, will there be a bespoke cocktail, what is a white tie dress code? Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019. Photo: Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At 4.45pm tonight, Donald Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle. President Donald Trump will hold talks with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.

However tonight, Wednesday September 17, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will join King Charles, Queen Camilla at the white tie Windsor state banquet. For the occasion, a bespoke cocktail will be created, when it was President Emmanuel Macron’s state dinner, a cocktail named L’entente – in a nod to the L’Entente Cordiale, was specially devised.

The L’entente consisted of British gin with Lemon curd and French pastis and was garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses. For the Japanese state visit a yuzu marmalade sour was created, which featured whisky and marmalade resembling the flag of Japan.

If a cocktail is created in honour of Donald Trump’s state visit, he will not be partaking as he is teetotal. Without question, King Charles and Queen Camilla would have selected the menu for tonight’s state visit along with Royal chef Mark Flanagan who has a team of 20 chefs.

The menu is expected to include a nod to the US, from a series of four alternatives and flowers on the tables will be seasonal and handpicked from the gardens at Windsor Castle and Windsor Great Park. Flowers are set to be donated to Floral Angels after the banquet, which is a charity of which Queen Camilla is patron. The charity delivers flowers to hospices, elderly care homes and shelters.

When Donald Trump and Melania attended their first state visit to the UK in 2019, the menu consisted of halibut, Windsor lamb, and strawberry sable. For the banquet, which is white-tie, men are expected to wear a black tailcoat, white piqué waistcoat, white bow tie, and trousers with a satin stripe. Women normally wear floor-length ball gowns.

It is not yet known the designers Catherine, Princess of Wales and Melania Trump might choose to wear, but in 2019, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for Alexander McQueen whilst Melania Trump wore Dior. In Windsor today, Melania Trump wore a Dior suit whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for an Emilia Wickstead dress.