Princess Kate wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress to meet Donald Trump and wife Melania in Windsor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a maroon Emila Wickstead dress when she met President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump earlier today in Windsor. Melania Trump wore a Dior suit with a wide-brimmed purple hat.

When Melania Trump arrived in the UK, she wore a Kensington Heritage Burberry trench coat, Christian Dior Empreinte leather riding boots and Saint Laurent sunglasses. Last time she was in the UK for Donald Trump’s first state visit in 2019, she wore a Gucci dress covered in landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament when leaving the White House for the UK.

The other outfits worn by Melania Trump during her 2019 UK visit included a white Dior gown to the state banquet and a red Givenchy dress for dinner at the US ambassador’s home, Winfield House. She also wore Dolce & Gabbana and Celine during her stay.

It is likely that if she wore Dior today (September 17) and Dior last time for the 2019 State visit, Melania Trump might choose to wear the designer label tonight for the banquet. In January of this year, Melania Trump’s stylist Herve Pierre helped select her 2025 inaugural night gown, which he designed.

Perhaps he has designed another dress for her tonight? Watch this space. As for what Catherine, Princess of Wales will wear, she wore an Alexander McQueen gown, the Lover’s Knot tiara, and the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings for the banquet back in 2019.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is renowned for wearing Alexander McQueen for important occasions and might choose to wear the designer again for tonight’s banquet. Ever since Catherine, Princess of Wales chose to wear Alexander McQueen for her wedding to Prince William, she is forever been associated with the designer label. Sarah Burton released a statement at the time about designing the then Kate Middleton’s wedding dress and said: “It has been the experience of a lifetime to work with Catherine Middleton to create her wedding dress, and I have enjoyed every moment of it.

“It was such an incredible honour to be asked, and I am so proud of what we and the Alexander McQueen team have created. I am delighted that the dress represents the best of British craftsmanship. Alexander McQueen's designs are all about bringing contrasts together to create startling and beautiful clothes and I hope that by marrying traditional fabrics and lacework, with a modern structure and design we have created a beautiful dress for Catherine on her wedding day.”

King Charles is 5ft 10 inches, Donald Trump and Prince William are both 6ft 3 inches.