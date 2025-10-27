Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge under the condition he can move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Andrew has been facing mounting pressure to leave the 30-bedroom mansion this week amid the continuing outcry over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations against him.

According to The Sun, Andrew and Ms Ferguson, who also lives at Royal Lodge, have agreed to move out if Andrew can move to Frogmore Cottage and Sarah can move to Adelaide Cottage - where the Prince and Princess of Wales are due to move out of next month. Frogmore Cottage is a ten-bedroom house.

The house was owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until March 2023. They used £2.4m of taxpayer money to renovate the property, before paying it back in full when they moved to California.

The house, built in the seventeenth century, was once used as a country retreat by Queen Charlotte, and it was later occupied by various royals including Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent; Princess Helena, the third daughter of Queen Victoria; and the future George V and Queen Mary.

It was built by Queen Charlotte for the use of her daughters at the beginning of the nineteenth century, and the young Henry James spent some time there with his family in the 1840s. The building is Grade-II-listed and has ten bedrooms, but was for some time used as accommodation for palace staff.

Renovations of the cottage took months and included some very modern and unexpected changes. As well as the general refit to turn it into a five-bedroom property, and the addition of two orangeries to the house, Harry and Meghan added a vegetable garden and even a yoga studio.

Soundproofing was also installed to tackle noise from planes going in and out of Heathrow. Frogmore Cottage is in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, and was a wedding gift to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth.