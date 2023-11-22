Loyle Carner will headline a day at All Points East 2024

Loyle Carner will headline a date at All Points East 2024. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Loyle Carner has been announced as the first headliner for All Points East 2024. The London festival will return next summer and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Organisers have confirmed that revered artist and inimitable live performer Loyle Carner will be coming to Victoria Park in August. He will be joined by a cast of supporting artists performing throughout the day in the build up to his set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can expect more headliners and acts to be announced in the coming months. We will update the article after each announcement.

All Points East will take place from mid-to-late August, it has been confirmed. But who will perform?

Here's all you need to know:

When is All Points East?

The Victoria Park festival will run from August 16 to August 25 in 2024. The full list of dates and acts have not yet been announced.

Who is headlining All Points East?

Loyle Carner will help to get the party started at Victoria Park in London. He is the first headliner announced for the 2024 festival and will perform on Saturday, August 17.

Who is on the All Points East lineup?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisers have only announced the headliner and other acts for one day of All Points East 2024 so far. Expect further announcements in the coming months.

Loyle Carner will headline and will be joined by the following special guests: Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue.