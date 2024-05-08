Amy Winehouse receives posthumous BRIT Billion award after “Back to Black” biopic success
The family of Amy Winehouse are celebrating the success of their daughter once again, as the “Back To Black” singer - the subject of a recent biopic - has been awarded a posthumous BRIT Billion award.
The award, launched in 2023, recognizes the achievements of artists in the UK charts that have earned over one billion streams through services such as Spotify and Apple Music, with Winehouse joining 25 other artists including The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Queen as recipients of the award.
Accepting the award, the parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janis, spoke about the achievement but longed for the late “Rehab” singer to be there to celebrate the achievement with them.
“We of course wish that Amy was here today accepting this award in person, but it’s amazing that she is still winning awards for her incredible talent and achievements.”
“It’s wonderful that her music is being discovered by new audiences of young people who love it just as much as her contemporaries. We are so proud of Amy. Thank you.”
According to Kworb, which aggregates daily streaming numbers, Amy Winehouse’s celebrated album the biopic took its name from has reentered the Spotify album charts at number twelve in the United Kingdom, with the singles “Back To Black”, “Tears Dry On Their Own” and her collaboration with Mark Ronson, “Valerie” (originally by The Zutons) are currently charting at numbers 72, 78 and 41 respectively.
In total, as of writing, Winehouse has amassed 5,872,956,996 streams on Spotify alone, with “Back To Black,” a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of “Valerie” and “Rehab” the top three most streamed songs by the late singer on the platform.
