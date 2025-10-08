A music star travelling to the first gig of her band’s US and Canada tour has died in a crash with a New York State Police car.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A US rock musician has been killed in a tragic crash, her family has confirmed. Ann Everton, known as frontperson of the band Darsombra, died after a multi-vehicle smash involving a police car on October 3.

Ann, 43, was travelling on Interstate 87 in upstate New York with husband - and bandmate - Brian Daniloski to the first gig of the band’s US and Canada tour in Montreal when the crash happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the van the pair were driving crashed into a New York State Police trooper’s cruiser while an officer was conducting a traffic stop with their blue lights on. Everton was pronounced dead at the scene, with the trooper and Daniloski treated for injuries at hospital.

Ann Everton of Darsombra died after a multi-vehicle smash involving a police car | Instagram

Revealing the tragic news on Instagram, Everton’s brother-in-law said: "On behalf of the Everton family, it is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that my sister-in-law, Ann Everton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon following a car accident.

"This loss has been a devastating blow to our family, her many friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Ann was an incredibly warm and generous soul—and a true artist. She devoted her life to creativity in all its forms—through her visual and video projects, and through music as one half of Darsombra with her beloved husband, Brian Daniloski.

"Together, they built a beautiful life, touring the world to share their art and nurturing a vibrant community of independent artists in their hometown of Baltimore. Ann was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brian was also in the car and sustained severe injuries. He has a long road to recovery ahead. A GoFundMe has been created to help support his immediate and long-term needs.

"We know Ann would have wanted nothing more than to ensure Brian is cared for during this difficult time, and we are deeply grateful for any donations. Thank you for your love, support, and generosity as we navigate this tragic loss."

The GoFundMe has reached more than $49,500 (£37,000).