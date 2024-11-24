Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freddie Mercury passed away at the age of 45 at his home in London’s Kensington on the evening of November 24, 1991.

Freddie Mercury’s cause of death was bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. On November 23, 1991, one day before he passed away, Freddie Mercury released a statement to the press about his health.

In the statement, Freddie Mercury said: “Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have Aids.”

The singer also said: “I felt it correct to keep this information private to date to protect the privacy of those around me. However, the time has come now for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope that everyone will join with me, my doctors and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease.”

The statement also read: “My privacy has always been very special to me and I am famous for my lack of interviews. Please understand this policy will continue.”

On April 20, 1992, a benefit concert called The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was held at Wembley Stadium in London to honour the late Queen lead singer. In 2023, Brian May reflected on the concert and shared a video of his making a speech at the start. He wrote: "Memories …. of another 20th April. It was 1992 … at the beautiful original Wembley Stadium. For Freddie. Where does the time go …. Bri."

The clip also showed Brian May telling the audience that “We’re here tonight to celebrate the life and work and dreams of one Freddie Mercy. We’re going to give him the biggest send-off in history.”

Who was Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury, who was born Farrokh Bulsara, was best known as a British singer and songwriter and the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen. He was also renowned for his flamboyant stage performances and many consider him one of the greatest singers ever in the history of rock music.

He was born in Zanzibar to Parsi-Indian parents and after attending English boarding schools in India, returned to Zanzibar. The family then fled the Zanzibar Revolution and moved to Middlesex in 1964. It was in 1970 that Freddie Mercury, along with Roger Taylor and Brian May, formed the group Queen.

Freddie Mercury was responsible for writing some of Queen’s biggest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsoddy, Killer Queen, We Are the Champions and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Where did Freddie Mercury live?

In March of this year, I reported that Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home in London was for sale for excess of £30 million.The house was designed in the Neo-Georgian style in 1907 by architect Ernest Marshall for married artists Cecil Rea and Constance Halford.

As well as belonging to Freddie Mercury, the house has also been owned by Peter Wilson, the chairman of Sotheby’s and a family associated with Hoares bank. Freddie Mercury was searching for a property for quite a while before discovering Garden Lodge back in 1980. He loved the house so much that he bought the property on the spot, but had one condition, it had to be removed from the market immediately.

The specialist interior architect Robin Moore Ede was commissioned by Freddie Mercury to prepare drawings of his ideas. Freddie was also involved in creating the beautiful garden that features large magnolia trees that bloom throughout the spring.

The double height drawing room played host to Freddie Mercury’s grand piano (on which he wrote Bohemian Rhapsody). Freddie’s favourite colour was a citrus-toned yellow and it is thought he was a fan of this shade as perhaps it was reminiscent of his childhood in Zanzibar and India.

When he passed away in 1991, Freddie left Garden Lodge to his friend and confidante, Mary Austin. Mary said of the house that “This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room. It has been a joy to live in and I have many wonderful memories here. Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it. Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person.”