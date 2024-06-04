Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everything Everything and Say She She are among the latest acts to join the bill ahead of Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service’s All Points East 2024 festival date.

The line-up ahead of The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s combined 20th-anniversary celebrations at this year’s All Points East 2024 season of concerts has started to fill out, with the announcement overnight of nine more acts set to support Ben Gibbard’s duelling headline performances.

Everything Everything and Say She She are among the big names set to join the likes of Gossip, The Decemberists and Yo La Tengo for what is no doubt set to be a day of nostalgia for those of us who went to university either in the late ’80s or mid-00s.

Both Ben Gibbard projects are celebrating the 20th anniversary of both Death Cab For Cutie’s fourth studio album, “Transatlantacism” and The Postal Service’s “Give Up,” both of which were critically acclaimed upon their release with Death Cab For Cutie’s work considered by some critics as one of the most important indie albums of the 2000s, with the group’s brand of second-wave emo capturing the attention of those outside it’s “Americana” adjacent fanbase.

All Points East 2024: Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service 20th anniversary lineup.

The line-up currently for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s All Points East 2024 day, held on August 25 2024, is as follows:

The Postal Service

Death Cab For Cutie

The Decemberists

Phoenix

Gossip

LANY

She Say She

Sleater-Kinney

Everything Everything

Yo La Tengo

Teenage Fanclub

Wednesday

Gustaf

Spiritual Cramp

Mehro

Soft Launch

John-Robert

Bo Staloch

Daily J

Cucumaras

What are the other lineups confirmed so far for All Points East 2024?

The current line-up for all All Points East 2024 events is as follows and correct as of writing.

August 16 2024

Kaytranda

Tems

Victoria Money

Thundercat

Lancey Foux

Channel Tres

Amaarae

Jyoty

4Batz

TSHA b2b KILIMANJARO

Lou Phelps

Felo Le Tee

Taylah Elaine b2b Arthi

Kitty Ca$h

Tkay Maidza

Durand Burnarr

Blanco

Maeta

Nia Smith

Bloody Civilian

Maleigh Zan

August 17 2024

Loyle Carner

Nas

Andre 3000

Ezra Collective

Lianna La Havas

Flying Lotus

Cymande

Glass Beams

Berlioz (DJ set)

Nubya Garcia

Songer

Sainte

Lola Young

Joe James

Enny

Navy Blue

MRCY

Dana and Alden

Brick Nasty

August 18 2024 (more TBA)

Mitski

Beabadoobee

TV Girl

Ethel Cain

Men I Trust

Arlo Parks

Suki Waterhouse

Sir Chloe

Wasia Project

Infinity Song

Wisp

Dan Whitlam

Lucius

Towa Bird

Good Neighbours

Strawberry Guy

BBY

Hana Vu

Molly Payton

Emily Jeffri

Sienna Spiro

Jacob Alon

August 23 2024

LCD Soundsystem

Jai Paul

Pixies

Floating Points

Jockstrap

Joy (Anonymous)

The Kills

NewDad

Nation Of Language

Sofia Kourtesis (Live)

Eyedress

Joe Goddard (Live)

Vagabon

Mspaint

Monobloc

Ratbag

Dove Ellis

Nick Ward

August 25 2024 (Field Day)

Justice

Pinkpantheress

Charlotte De Witte Presents Overdrive

2manydjs (DJ Set)

Bambii

Brutalismus 3000

George Riley

horsegiirL

I.JORDAN (Live)

John Glacier

Mura Masa (DJ Set)

Romy

Sega Bodega

Shygirl presents Club Shy

Skin on Skin & KETTAMA

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO

Vegyn (Live)

Yaeji (Live)

Yves Tumor

Are tickets available for any of the upcoming All Points East 2024 shows still?