All Points East 2024: Everything Everything and more join Yo La Tengo as supports for Death Cab For Cutie
The line-up ahead of The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s combined 20th-anniversary celebrations at this year’s All Points East 2024 season of concerts has started to fill out, with the announcement overnight of nine more acts set to support Ben Gibbard’s duelling headline performances.
Everything Everything and Say She She are among the big names set to join the likes of Gossip, The Decemberists and Yo La Tengo for what is no doubt set to be a day of nostalgia for those of us who went to university either in the late ’80s or mid-00s.
Both Ben Gibbard projects are celebrating the 20th anniversary of both Death Cab For Cutie’s fourth studio album, “Transatlantacism” and The Postal Service’s “Give Up,” both of which were critically acclaimed upon their release with Death Cab For Cutie’s work considered by some critics as one of the most important indie albums of the 2000s, with the group’s brand of second-wave emo capturing the attention of those outside it’s “Americana” adjacent fanbase.
All Points East 2024: Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service 20th anniversary lineup.
The line-up currently for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s All Points East 2024 day, held on August 25 2024, is as follows:
- The Postal Service
- Death Cab For Cutie
- The Decemberists
- Phoenix
- Gossip
- LANY
- She Say She
- Sleater-Kinney
- Everything Everything
- Yo La Tengo
- Teenage Fanclub
- Wednesday
- Gustaf
- Spiritual Cramp
- Mehro
- Soft Launch
- John-Robert
- Bo Staloch
- Daily J
- Cucumaras
What are the other lineups confirmed so far for All Points East 2024?
The current line-up for all All Points East 2024 events is as follows and correct as of writing.
August 16 2024
- Kaytranda
- Tems
- Victoria Money
- Thundercat
- Lancey Foux
- Channel Tres
- Amaarae
- Jyoty
- 4Batz
- TSHA b2b KILIMANJARO
- Lou Phelps
- Felo Le Tee
- Taylah Elaine b2b Arthi
- Kitty Ca$h
- Tkay Maidza
- Durand Burnarr
- Blanco
- Maeta
- Nia Smith
- Bloody Civilian
- Maleigh Zan
August 17 2024
- Loyle Carner
- Nas
- Andre 3000
- Ezra Collective
- Lianna La Havas
- Flying Lotus
- Cymande
- Glass Beams
- Berlioz (DJ set)
- Nubya Garcia
- Songer
- Sainte
- Lola Young
- Joe James
- Enny
- Navy Blue
- MRCY
- Dana and Alden
- Brick Nasty
August 18 2024 (more TBA)
- Mitski
- Beabadoobee
- TV Girl
- Ethel Cain
- Men I Trust
- Arlo Parks
- Suki Waterhouse
- Sir Chloe
- Wasia Project
- Infinity Song
- Wisp
- Dan Whitlam
- Lucius
- Towa Bird
- Good Neighbours
- Strawberry Guy
- BBY
- Hana Vu
- Molly Payton
- Emily Jeffri
- Sienna Spiro
- Jacob Alon
August 23 2024
- LCD Soundsystem
- Jai Paul
- Pixies
- Floating Points
- Jockstrap
- Joy (Anonymous)
- The Kills
- NewDad
- Nation Of Language
- Sofia Kourtesis (Live)
- Eyedress
- Joe Goddard (Live)
- Vagabon
- Mspaint
- Monobloc
- Ratbag
- Dove Ellis
- Nick Ward
August 25 2024 (Field Day)
- Justice
- Pinkpantheress
- Charlotte De Witte Presents Overdrive
- 2manydjs (DJ Set)
- Bambii
- Brutalismus 3000
- George Riley
- horsegiirL
- I.JORDAN (Live)
- John Glacier
- Mura Masa (DJ Set)
- Romy
- Sega Bodega
- Shygirl presents Club Shy
- Skin on Skin & KETTAMA
- Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO
- Vegyn (Live)
- Yaeji (Live)
- Yves Tumor
Are tickets available for any of the upcoming All Points East 2024 shows still?
There are still tickets to all the events as part of this year’s season of All Points East, which you can pick and choose from the number of options available this year by visiting Ticketmaster.
