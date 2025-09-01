US girl group Fifth Harmony have sent fans into a frenzy after they performed for the first time in seven years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop group hit the stage in Dallas on Sunday evening (August 31) for their first live performance in seven years, joining the Jonas Brothers during their concert in the Texas city. Group members Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui were all part of the performance, while ex-member Camila Cabello did not attend.

Fans went wild as the girl group performed some of their biggest hits, including Worth It and Work From Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live appearance has sparked rumours from fans who are desperate for the girls to make the reunion permanent. Some eagle-eyed supporters noticed that the Fifth Harmony logo had been updated, as well the the band’s social media channels becoming active again.

Fifth Harmony first sparked excitement amongst fans after the previously inactive X (formerly Twitter) account for the band posted: “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree”. The post was the band’s first in over seven years.

Excited fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts. One fans said: “I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES FIFTH HARMONY IS BACK.”

Another added: “This Fifth Harmony reunion is really happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours began swirling months ago that the girl group, who were formed on The X Factor US in 2012, were set to reunite. The Hollywood Reporter wrote in May 2025 that the four members were “in talks” to return, with a documentary following them as they reunited and a reunion tour in the works.

While those rumours were never officially confirmed, it certainly looks like something is happening within the Fifth Harmony universe. As well as their appearance in Dallas and their post on social media, the band’s website has also been updated with new merchandise and the new-look Fifth Harmony logo.

US girl group Fifth Harmony reunited for the first time in seven years at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, Texas as rumours of a full return circulated. | Getty Images

However, it looks likely that Cabello will not join the girls on their rumoured reunion. The Havana singer originally left the group in 2016, and the split from the band initially appeared to be somewhat bitter.

After the band released a statement which said that Cabello has informed them of her departure via representatives, the singer said: “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ' leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the New Year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."

The hatchet may have been buried, after some fans spotted that the Fifth Harmony Instagram account had refollowed Cabello. However, Cabello’s return for the is unlikely, according to reports.

On the night of the Dallas concert, she has been performing her own solo show in Sydney. Cabello has enjoyed major solo success since departing Fifth Harmony almost 10 years ago. She has topped the charts with songs such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Havana and Senorita.