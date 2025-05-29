Chart-topping girl band Fifth Harmony are reportedly “in talks” to reunite following their split in 2018.

The band, which formed on The X Factor US in 2012, became one of the best-selling girl groups of the 2010s with hits such as Work From Home and Worth It hitting the top tens across the globe. The band was hit by Camila Cabello’s decision to leave the group in 2016, with the four remaining members - Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui - continuing to perform together.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that members are set to reunite, eight years after they called it a day. The outlet reports that Fifth Harmony will be working on a new documentary telling the story of their rumoured reunion in 2026, as well as a yet-to-be-announced reunion tour.

Girl group Fifth Harmony are reportedly "in talks" to reunite according to reports, after splitting for an indefinite hiatus in 2018. | Getty Images

One major question Fifth Harmony fans will have concerning the reunion rumours will be if Camila Cabello will be rejoining the group. Unfortunately for fans, it looks likely that she will not take part in the reunion, according to reports.

Cabello left the group to pursue a solo career after success as a solo artist while still in the group. The singer has achieved number ones across the globe with her solo hits, which include ‘Havana (ft. Young Thug)’, ‘Never Be The Same’, and ‘Señorita’, the last of which was her second collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

She went on to earn herself two Latin Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award. In 2021, she also made the jump into acting, appearing as the title character in the Amazon Original Movie musical adaptation of Cinderella.

Rumours of a rift between Cabello and the other members of Fifth Harmony have persisted for years, following her sudden exit from the group. Fifth Harmony issued a statement confirming her departure, saying: “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Camila Cabello has gone on to achieve solo success after leaving Fifth Harmony in 2018. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Cabello hit out at the statement, telling fans: "I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.

"Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ' leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the New Year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."