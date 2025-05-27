Swifties were left disappointed after a rumours that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement was coming during the American Music Awards were squashed.

Speculation was rampant ahead of the music award ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas on Monday night (May 26). Fans were certain that Taylor Swift was set to announce the the second-to-last re-release of her back catalogue after spotting various clues from the star’s social media and on her website.

But, it indeed looks like the fandom were clowning yet again, as the event came and went without even an appearance by the record-breaking artist. Taylor, who was nominated for six awards at the AMAs, failed to win in any of her categories on the evening.

This has put speculation on the re-release of her 2016 album into overdrive, with fans wondering just when the next Taylor’s Version album could be coming.

Why did Taylor Swift not attend the American Music Awards 2025?

Swifties were certain that their idol would be making an appearance at the AMAs for a number of reasons. Taylor has taken an extended break from the spotlight after her huge Eras Tour wrapped up in December, opting out of ceremonies and public appearances and instead being papped enjoying some well-earned downtime with beau Travis Kelce.

After five months, Swifties are starving for some news, with the singer-songwriter still set to re-release two albums from her back catalogue - reputation and her debut album Taylor Swift. Fans thought they had cracked the code, spotting details such as her snake necklace (snakes being a reputation era motif) during her pre-filmed acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards back in March.

After ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ debuted in the most recent episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, it looked certain that Taylor was gearing up for a big announcement and many thought the AMAs would serve as the perfect stage for this.

However, Swifties were left bitterly disappointed after not only there being no announcement, but also the fact that Taylor didn’t even show up to the Las Vegas ceremony. The singer’s last public appearance in-person came in February 2025, when she attended the 2025 Grammy Awards.

While she may just be enjoying her time-off from touring and performing, there are also rumours that Taylor is attempting to stay out of the limelight after being pulled into the highly-publicised legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively (right) enjoyed a close friendship, but reports suggest Blake's legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has caused a rift between the two. | Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been locked in a bitter dispute about inappropriate behaviour on the set of the film, as well as claims of smear campaigns being run to discredit both stars. Both Blake and Justin deny all claims.

Taylor and Blake have been good friends for many years, with Taylor even being the godmother of all three of her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ daughters. She has also dropped references to her godchildren in her songs, proving their close bond.

However, Taylor, who hasn’t been seen publicly with her friend since October 2024, is reportedly unhappy about being dragged into the legal dispute after it was reported that the star could be subpoenaed or summoned to court to give evidence. It comes after Baldoni alleged in his lawsuit that Taylor was present when Blake pressured him into rewrites on the It Ends With Us script.

The actor and director accused Blake of using her A-lister friend to pile pressure onto him into accepting the changes. He also claimed that Blake referred to herself as “Khaleesi” in texts to him after the meeting at her home, adding that husband Ryan and Taylor were her “dragons”, in a reference to the fantasy series Game of Thrones.

A source told US Weekly: “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

We haven't been given much behind-the-scenes detail about where Taylor and Blake’s relationship stand, but what we do know is that boyfriend Travis has since unfollowed Ryan, and that Blake did not attend mutual friend Gigi Hadid’s birthday party in early May, while Taylor did.

Although we don’t know when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be coming, it may be that Taylor is waiting from some of the drama to calm down before making any major career announcements...