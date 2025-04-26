Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swifties never doubted it by Taylor Swift’s record return to the top of the UK charts has sparked a flurry of excitement about what she is working on now and a release date for the new music.

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of the UK albums chart with her latest LP The Tortured Poets Department, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

Swift’s 11th studio album, returned to the peak after a signed CD was released to celebrate its first anniversary, a year after it broke chart records on release, beating Adele’s 30 to earn the biggest opening week in the UK in seven years, since Ed Sheeran’s 2017 record ÷.

The US singer’s return to the summit comes as fans speculate over the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), and whether there will be a re-record of her self-titled debut.

Swift is already reported to be a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion according to Forbes. Unlike many other of her peers, she did not accrue her wealth from side hustles such as beauty brands or fashion companies but largely through her music which has put her in a unique category with artists such as Bruce Springsteen.

More than $500 million of Swift's fortune is from music royalties and touring and she is thought to have made $190 million after taxes from the first leg of the Eras tour as well as a further $35 million from the first two weeks of screenings of her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Another $500 million has come from the increasing value of her music catalogue and this has continued to soar in value after, in 2019, she joined Universal Music Group's Republic Records where she was then able to enjoy complete ownership of her songs.

In the UK singles chart, Alex Warren celebrated his sixth week at number one with his song Ordinary. It comes after the track became the longest-running number one single of 2025 so far, beating Lola Young’s Messy, which spent four consecutive weeks at number one.

Warren’s track is now the longest-running number one single since Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste, which managed nine consecutive weeks at the peak in 2024.

The rest of the albums chart is made up of Carpenter’s Short ‘N’ Sweet at number two, Ed Sheeran’s + – = Divide X – Tour Collection at number three, Fleetwood Mac compilation 50 Years – Don’t Stop in at four, and The Weeknd’s The Highlights at number five.

In the singles chart the top five is completed by Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club at number two, Ed Sheeran’s Azizam in at three, Show Me Love by WizTheMc and Bees And Honey at number four, and Doechii’s Anxiety in at number five.

Rising US rapper Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, has also seen her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal break into the albums chart top 40 for the first time.

Jack Black’s Steve’s Lava Chicken from A Minecraft Movie has climbed to number 11 in the singles chart, after it became the shortest song ever to enter the UK singles chart last week, at just 34 seconds.

It beat the previous record held by Trunk And Wisbey’s 36-second hit The Ladies’ Bras, which got to number 27 in 2007.

Social media star Addison Rae has also achieved her second UK top 40 single with Headphones On, having seen similar success with her track Diet Pepsi last year.