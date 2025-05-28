Swifties think they may have spotted a secret cameo from their favourite artist in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Fans took to social media to share their latest fan theories on Taylor Swift’s recent moves. It comes after the fanbase was left disappointed at the lack of a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement at the recent American Music Awards. Taylor didn’t even attend the ceremony despite the considerable hype surrounding a possible announcement.

However, while there may have been no AMAs surprise, rumours have spread online that the singer-songwriter may have had a secret, hidden cameo in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale’s final season. Swifties were already excited when her re-recorded version of Reputation-era single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ debut in the show (another hint that Reputation (TV) is on its way?).

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss has broken her silence after rumours that Taylor Swift had a secret cameo in the show's final season went viral on TikTok. | Getty Images

But in the opening scene of the second-to-last episode, a group of handmaids, lead by main protagonist June (Elisabeth Moss) are gathered ready to put their plan to destroy Gilead into action as the defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ tune plays over the top. At the same time, members of the Mayday rebellion climb out of trucks - and Swifties think one of the unidentified rebels could well be Taylor herself.

Fans took to TikTok to share that they “know that strutt from a mile away” and compared the footage of the rebel walking out of the truck to footage of Taylor walking during one of her Eras Tours performances.

Not only that but, Swifties being Swifites means that some detective work has to happen. Fans were able to track down filming dates for the series’ final two episodes. They have worked out that Taylor was actually in Toronto, where The Handmaid’s Tale was filmed, for the Eras Tour between November 14 and 23. It is believed that this lines up with the filming schedule, which places Taylor in the correct city at the right time...

Not only that but The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss and Bradley Whitford even attended an Eras Tour Toronto date, adding to the speculation.

However, unfortunately for fans who thought they had spotted their idol’s secret cameo, Moss has confirmed that the rumours are false.

When asked by TVLine about the rumours that Taylor’s had filmed with the show, she said: “That’s amazing! Of course it’s not. Of course it’s not her. Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though.

“But this is why, one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid’s is so intense, and then marrying that with the Swifties is like, Jesus Christ. It’s so fun! So no, I’m afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy. I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.”

Speaking about the Toronto tour dates lining up with filming, she added: “I’ll clear up that incredibly astute observation. A lot of us went to the Eras Tour in November in Toronto, which is partially why Taylor was very top of mind for me. But also Reputation came out at a really, I think it was Season 4, and we were obsessed with that album on set, as a cast.

“It’s been a long mutual love affair between her and a lot of our cast. I mean, Josh Charles [Commander Wharton] was in her music video… I’m so glad that we didn’t do it before and waited until now. Now that we have it, I’m so glad it happened the way that it did.”