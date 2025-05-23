Irish hip-hop group Kneecap are scheduled to headline a London festival just days after a member of the group was charged with a terror offence.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wide Awake festival in London’s Brockwell Park is set to welcome the Belfast trio on Friday evening (May 23), with Kneecap still scheduled to perform at the event as headliner. It comes after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence on May 21.

The musician is accused of supporting proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah after allegedly waving a flag during a gig at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town in November 2024. The Met Police, who charged Ó hAnnaidh under the name Liam O’Hanna, confirmed that he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the charge, Kneecap are still on the bill for Wide Awake. Organisers have not commented on whether the legal situation has impacted the festival’s lineup, with festivalgoers still expected to be able to watch Kneecap perform on Friday night.

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap are still scheduled to headline Wide Awake festival in London on Friday evening despite member Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh being charged with a terror offence. | Getty Images for BFI

It comes after the trio organised a surprise gig at the 100 Club on Oxford Street on Thursday night, 24 hours after Ó hAnnaidh was charged, which sold out in 90 seconds. He arrived on stage at the event with tape over his mouth, as seen in footage posted to social media. Ó hAnnaidh also joked, telling the crowd: “I need to thank my lawyer he’s here tonight as well.”

Following his charge, Kneecap issued a statement in which they said the move was “political policing”. They added that Ó hAnnaidh’s terror charge was part of “a carnival of distraction” from the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which the band have been vocal about during performances and on social media.

The Met Police began their investigation into Kneecap after some criticised the band for displaying anti-Israel and pro-Palestine messages during their Coachella set last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap said in their statement: “We are not the story, genocide is, as they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage. A charge not serious enough to even warrant their crown court, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective?

“To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out. Instead of defending innocent people, or the principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification.”

Wide Awake festival take place on Friday, May 23 at Brockwell Park in south London. There were questions over whether the day festival, which also features acts such as CMAT and English Teacher, would go ahead after a High Court ruling over planning permission.

However, it was confirmed on Monday, May 19 by Brockwell Live, which operates Wide Awake and other Brockwell Park events, that the ruling will not affect this year’s festivals. The group said in a statement: “Brockwell Live can confirm that all events in the series will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Friday’s High Court ruling dealt with a particular point of law and whether an administrative process had been carried out correctly. We wish to make it clear that no event will be cancelled as a result of the High Court’s decision.

“We take our stewardship of Brockwell Park seriously. As we prepare to deliver these much-loved, culturally significant events, we remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing. With setup nearly complete, we look forward to opening the gates and welcoming festival goers later this week.”

A Lambeth Council spokesperson added: “Summer Events Limited has applied to Lambeth Council for a new certificate of lawfulness, for 24 days, following the High Court ruling last week on the previous certificate. The council is urgently considering that application. That consideration does not stop the events proceeding.”