Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, has been charged with terror offences by the Metropolitan Police.

The 27-year-old has been charged under the name Liam O’Hanna after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah. The alleged incident was caught on camera at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London on November 21, 2024.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Liam O'Hanna, 27, (16.10.97) of Belfast has been charged, via postal requisition, with displaying a flag in support of Hizballah [Hezbollah], a proscribed organisation, namely: On 21 November 2024, in a public place, namely the O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London, displayed an article, namely a flag, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hizballah, contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Kneecap member Liam Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh has been charged with a terror offence after a Met Police probe into a video from the band's London gig in November 2024. | Getty Images

“Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on Tuesday, 22 April of an online video from the event. An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the above charge. O'Hanna is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 18 June.”

Controversy surrounding the band was sparked after some criticised pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli messages the rap group displayed during their performance at Coachella Music Festival earlier this year. The hip-hop group saw a handful of gigs cancelled after the Met Police confirmed that counter terrorism teams were looking into the band

Kneecap, who are still scheduled to headline Wide Awake festival in London this Friday (May 23), issued a statement shortly after Ó Hannaidh was charged.

The Belfast-based band said: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us. We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves, this is political policing, this is a carnival of distraction.

“We are not the story, genocide is, as they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage. A charge not serious enough to even warrant their crown court, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective? To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

“Instead of defending innocent people, or the principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification. The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it.

“WE STAND PROUDLY WITH THE PEOPLE. YOU STAND COMPLICIT WITH THE WAR CRIMINALS. WE ARE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY. YOU ARE NOT. WE WILL FIGHT YOU IN YOUR COURT. WE WILL WIN. FREE PALESTINE.”