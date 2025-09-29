Bad Bunny will headline the NFL’s Super Bowl half-time show next year in northern California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that the Grammy-winning artist will lead the halftime festivities from Levi’s Stadium on 8 February in Santa Clara, in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency this month that drew more than 500,000 fans and is leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November.

He has become one of the world’s most streamed artists with albums such as Un Verano Sin Ti, an all-Spanish-language LP, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released earlier this year. Bad Bunny will host Saturday Night Live on 4 October, his second turn as host on the sketch comedy show.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Bad Bunny said he excluded the US from his forthcoming world tour due to fears that, as a prominent Latino musician, his fans would be subjected to immigration raids. “There was the issue of – like, fucking Ice could be outside [my concert],” he told i-D earlier this month. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys. He has become a global ambassador for Latin music, starred in films such as Bullet Train, Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2, and collaborated with top fashion houses. He enters the Latin Grammys with a leading 12 nominations, dethroning producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar shone with guest SZA in New Orleans, setting the record for the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show with 133.5 million viewers. His performance surpassed the audience for Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance.