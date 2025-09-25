Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have become parents for the third time.

Whilst attending fashion’s biggest night of the year, the Met Gala in New York, Rihanna shared with the world that she was expecting her third baby. When reporters offered their congratulations on the red carpet, Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky said: "It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.”

A$AP Rocky, who was co-chair of the Met Gala, also said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you," and added that "I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy.”

The Met Gala was not the first time Rihanna has debuted a baby bump at a high profile event. She shared that she was expecting her first baby whilst taking part in a photo shoot with partner A$AP Rocky in 2022 and when it came to her second pregnancy, Rihanna unveiled her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What are the names of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's older sons?

Rihanna gave birth to son RZA in 2022 and had son Riot in 2023. People magazine reported that “The moniker pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.”

What is the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new baby?

Rihanna took to Instagram to share that she is given birth to a baby girl, and wrote:

“Rocki Irish Mayers

“Sept 13 2025

“🎀.”

In response, one fan wrote: “she finally got her baby girl! 🥹🎀💕,”another fan added “FINALLY A BABY GIRLLLLLLLL 🎀💖💝💕💗.” In response, A$AP Rocky said: “MY LIL LADIES ❤️.”

How old are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna is 37 and A$AP Rocky is 36.

Why have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky called their baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers?

It has been reported that Rihanna may have chosen to name her daughter Rocki in honour of her partner, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, but was nicknamed Rocky before he decided to use it as his stage name.

As for Rocki’s middle name Irish, Rihanna’s Barbadian father Ronald is of both African and Irish descent.

How much is Rihanna worth?

According to Forbes, Rihanna is worth $1B. Forbes reported that “The cosmetics company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, doubled its revenue in 2022. She also has an estimated 28% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised $125 million in a funding round in January 2022.”