As Usher could perform at Jeff Bezos’s wedding, what are the most expensive celebrity private performances?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

1 minute ago

Usher and his wife Jenn Goicoechea have joined the likes of Kim Kardashian for the nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Although it would seem (so far) that the likes of Kim Kardashian and her family, sister Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are stealing the headlines at the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez, one other star could be set to take centre stage.

Singer Usher and his wife Jenn Goicoechea have been spotted posing for photos in Venice and if rumours are to be believed, Usher could be performing at the wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Jeff and Lauren are huge fans of Usher and were spotted enjoying one of his concerts back December. Usher, who is married to Jenn Goicoechea, married in February 2024 and made their first public appearance as a couple back in 2019.

Usher and Jenn share two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo was born in 2020 and their son Sire Castrello was born a year later. Usher also has sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

In February 2024, Usher spoke about Jenn with People magazine and said: "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are."

Although there is no confirmation that Usher will play at the wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, if he does, he is likely to be paid millions of dollars to do so. NatoinalWorld takes a look at the top 10 most expensive celebrity performances

Is Usher about to perform at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Both Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez have performed privately at lavish functions

1. From left to right: Usher, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez

Is Usher about to perform at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Both Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez have performed privately at lavish functions | Getty Images

Is Usher performing at the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sanchez?

2. US singer Usher Raymond IV and wife Jennifer Goicoechea are pictured on a taxi boat in Venice lagoon ahead of US Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sanchez

Is Usher performing at the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sanchez? | AFP via Getty Images

Nobody who attended the launch of Dubai hotel ‘Atlantis The Royal’ would be able to forget it for one reason and one reason alone, Queen Bey performed for a reported cool $24 million

3. Queen Bey has performed at some very hgih profile private events

Nobody who attended the launch of Dubai hotel ‘Atlantis The Royal’ would be able to forget it for one reason and one reason alone, Queen Bey performed for a reported cool $24 million | A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Photo: getty

Private equity billionaire David Bonderman might not be a household name but The Rolling Stones certainly are! According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he reportedly paid them $18.7 million to perform at his 60th birthday

4. The Rolling Stones are used to performing at private star studded events

Private equity billionaire David Bonderman might not be a household name but The Rolling Stones certainly are! According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he reportedly paid them $18.7 million to perform at his 60th birthday | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jeff Bezos Kim Kardashian
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice