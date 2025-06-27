Although it would seem (so far) that the likes of Kim Kardashian and her family, sister Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are stealing the headlines at the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez, one other star could be set to take centre stage.

Singer Usher and his wife Jenn Goicoechea have been spotted posing for photos in Venice and if rumours are to be believed, Usher could be performing at the wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Jeff and Lauren are huge fans of Usher and were spotted enjoying one of his concerts back December. Usher, who is married to Jenn Goicoechea, married in February 2024 and made their first public appearance as a couple back in 2019.

Usher and Jenn share two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo was born in 2020 and their son Sire Castrello was born a year later. Usher also has sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

In February 2024, Usher spoke about Jenn with People magazine and said: "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are."

Although there is no confirmation that Usher will play at the wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, if he does, he is likely to be paid millions of dollars to do so. NatoinalWorld takes a look at the top 10 most expensive celebrity performances

