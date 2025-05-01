Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna are fans of the ‘naked dress’ but they should look to the stars of yesteryear for inspiration.

I most certainly have an eclectic taste in TV and movies and like to watch shows after everyone has stopped discussing them, in fact the more a TV show or movie is talked about, the less I am likely to watch it. When I was growing up, I preferred to watch movies from the 1950s and 1960s and often still rewatch classics such as High Society with Grace Kelly and Sabrina Fair with Audrey Hepburn.

I still look at stars such as Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn when it comes to style inspiration and despair at modern day stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna who all think wearing next to nothing is a) what is expected of A-list celebrities b) guarantees that they will be photographed and their images will be shared all over social media and c) they and their stylists think a ‘naked dress’= the fashion of the moment.

Why I wish the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner would ditch the 'naked dress' and look to the likes of Audrey Hepburn for style inspiration. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

I personally think it is a very sad indictment of our society that celebrities feel that they need to wear a ‘naked dress’ because that is what everyone expects them to wear. Unfortunately, I think celebrities wearing next to nothing has filtered down to today’s society and many young pre-teens and teenage girls now try and emulate their favourite stars on social media by wearing very skimpy outfits.

Without question, I feel that teenagers and celebrities should wear what they want (up to a point), however, I personally wish they would take their inspiration from the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly rather than Syndey Sweeney and Kendall Jenner. Audrey Hepburn for example chose ballet flats, headscarves, statement sunglasses, tailored trousers and little black dresses that would still look exceptionally chic today.

Hollywood actress Grace Kelly who married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, looked as far as I was concerned the epitome of chic in pussy-bow blouses, twin sets and tailored coats.

Grace Kelly was a big fan of Chanel and British Vogue reported that “Princess Grace of Monaco would regularly wear the French fashion house’s signature skirt suits and tweed coats, including for a visit from Prince Philip in 1966.

“It’s a tradition that’s been continued by the Monégasque royal family, with Grace Kelly’s daughter, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and granddaughters, including Pauline Ducruet and Charlotte Casiraghi all being fans of Chanel (the latter even appeared on the catwalk during the brand’s spring/summer 2022 couture show, on horseback).”