The first schedule highlights and ticket details for the BBC Proms 2023 have been revealed

US conductor Marin Alsop conducts the orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall during the Last Night of the Proms in 2013 (Photo: CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the corporation’s initial proposal to close the choir, the BBC Singers will have an "important role to play" during the upcoming Proms season, where their presence will be "small but telling."

David Pickard, the director of the BBC Proms, added that he hoped the 2023 season "doesn’t seem in any way lacking" despite the broadcaster’s efforts to cut expenses.

The BBC Singers were set to celebrate their 100th anniversary when it was announced that they would be disbanded. This decision sparked a backlash, and more than 140,000 people signed a petition urging the BBC to change its mind.

The BBC announced last month that it had put those plans on hold while it looked into alternative funding sources, and that the choir would take part in this year’s Proms.

But what else can audiences expect from this year’s classical music bonanza? What has been announced as being part of the programme, and how can you listen to all of the concerts on BBC radio? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the BBC Proms?

The BBC Proms is an eight-week summer classical music festival held annually in London, UK, since 1895, founded by impresario Robert Newman, with the aim of making classical music accessible to a wider audience.

It is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious classical music festivals, featuring a wide range of concerts, including orchestral performances, chamber music, solo recitals, choral music, and contemporary music.

The word “proms” comes from the festival’s ”Promenade Concerts”, where audience members can stand in a designated area of the Royal Albert Hall’s auditorium to experience the concerts up close.

The concerts are popular with audiences, who enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to engage with the music in a more informal way.

The festival takes place at the Royal Albert Hall and other venues across London, with many concerts broadcast live on BBC radio and television. In 2023, 12 Proms will be held at locations outside of London.

What’s happening in 2023?

More than 3,000 musicians will perform with Proms in all four home nations during the 2023 season, which runs from Friday 14 July to Saturday 9 September. 72 performances will take place at the festival’s home venue, London’s Royal Albert Hall, while 12 Proms will be held at locations outside of London.

Sage Gateshead will host six proms, and other UK towns and cities hosting proms include Derry, Aberystwyth, Dewsbury, Truro, Perth, and Great Yarmouth. While discussing the expansion of the festival’s programme outside the capital, Pickard said: “I think it’s a hugely positive step for us to take it away from a well-served London to places that are very exciting.”

Additionally, orchestras will work with non-classical artists during the upcoming Proms season, such as Canadian-American singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, BBC Music Introducing Award winner Self Esteem and electronic musician Jon Hopkins.

As part of the festival, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Indian singer Palak Muchhal will perform a Bollywood Prom, and writer and broadcaster Stuart Maconie will curate a Northern Soul Prom.

The iconic Royal Albert Hall, the spiritual home venue of the BBC Proms (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

For the first time, the first and last nights of the Proms will be conducted by female conductors, which Pickard described as “moving in the right direction”.

Referring to gender equality among conductors, performers and composers, Pickard said: “Is it enough? No, not yet I don’t think, but, the motivation to change these things is enormous. And let’s not forget with a lot of these things, it’s a slow process.”

How will the BBC Singers be involved?

The BBC Singers choir consists of about 20 singers, all of whom are full-time professional musicians, and it performs a wide range of vocal music, from early music to contemporary compositions.

Known for their versatility and high standards of musicianship, the group has a reputation for championing new and lesser-known works, as well as performing more familiar repertoire.

The festival was founded in 1895 with the aim of making classical music accessible to a wider audience (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Pickard said he was "delighted" to have the BBC Singers participate in the event while speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2023 edition of the Proms.

“They always have an important role to play in the season, and I think this year is probably no different from any other… And they offer a different element to our offering,” he said. “They’re not an orchestra, so they don’t tend to do the main evening concerts, but what they do is small but telling.”

How will planned cuts affect the BBC Proms?

Pickard said that he hoped the 2023 season "doesn't seem in any way lacking" despite the broadcaster's efforts to reduce costs.

He added that "nobody pulled out" of the event due to the proposed budget cuts, which the BBC had previously stated would include a 20% reduction in salaried orchestral positions across the BBC English Orchestras.

“I think we’re all working to do more with less money. You know, that’s a familiar thing for me in every job I’ve ever done…” he said. “I hope that this Proms season doesn’t seem in any way lacking, despite the fact that we’re trying to save money wherever we can.”

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the BBC Proms 2023 start at £8, and the event runs from Friday 14 July to Saturday 9 September. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Saturday 13 May 2023.

You will be able to book tickets for individual Proms, Season or Weekend Passes for the BBC Proms 2023 online at royalalberthall.com. A booking fee of 2% of the total value - plus £2 per ticket up to a maximum of £25 - applies to all bookings made online or by phone. For more information, head to the BBC’s Proms ticket guide website .

How can I watch the Proms on TV?

24 shows, including the opening and closing nights of the Proms, will air on BBC television and the iPlayer, and be accessible online for a full year.