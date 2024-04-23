Billie Eilish announced for Fortnite’s festival headline stage as season 3 begins today
Billie Eilish announced that she’d be taking to Fortnite on its festival’s headline stage today, as part of the latest season of the popular online multiplying franchise.
Eilish will be featured as a playable character in the Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game similar to Guitar Hero or Parappa The Rapper, however as of writing, it's not yet clear which of Billie's songs will be included or what exactly the collaboration will entail.
The current season, which will continue until June 13, offers users the opportunity to obtain new outfits, instruments, and playable jam tracks that are inspired by Eilish's work. Some of the new tracks that can be unlocked include “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Therefore I Am.” Additionally, players can now purchase new emotes in the shop that features Eilish's popular songs, such as “Bad Guy” and “You Should See Me in a Crown.”
Eilish's "Green Roots" attire can be acquired in the Festival Pass's premium rewards track for 1,800 V-Bucks (in-game currency). This offer also includes new jam tracks such as "Maps" by Maroon 5, "Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure, "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer and "Oxytocin" by Eilish.
Previous seasons have seen Lady Gaga make an appearance after The Weeknd kicked off the first season. Although the game's battle royale mode frequently introduces new characters such as Zuko, Katara, Toph, and Aang, the festival stage is reserved for musical artists.
Eilish became the latest musician to be digitized and dropped into the Fortnite franchise after Ariana Grande, EDM producer Marshmello, reggaeton musician J Balvin and rapper Travis Scott all performed virtual concerts within the game.
It’s not just musicians who have been added to the game either; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Neymar Jr. and Lebron James have all featured as skins in Fortnite at one stage, while a litany of Twitch and YouTube streamers have also seen their visages captured for the game.
