A UK music festival has been cancelled just days before it was due to take place.

The Black Deer In The City festival, scheduled for October 25-26 at Tobacco Dock, London, was set to feature more than 60 artists alongside Southern-style food, bars, and artisan experiences.

Acts such as AGS Connolly, Alabama 3 Acoustic, American Aquarium, Beau Bennett, and Ella Spencer had all been lined up to perform.

Organisers announced the cancellation on Instagram, citing rising costs, low ticket sales, and wider challenges for independent festivals.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness and regret, that Black Deer has to announce the cancellation of Black Deer In The City on the October 25 and 26 2025.

“We wanted to ensure everyone attending, had a truly authentic, enjoyable and wonderful Black Deer experience, whether that was discovering and enjoying our 60 artists, amazing chiefs, dance hall experience and new artisans, within a new spectacular setting.

“In an increasingly difficult market for independent event organisers and related event expenses, significant cost of living considerations for all and ticket sales that have simply not reflected our expectations, all of which have adversely affected the delivery of the event and impacts significantly upon the experience we would wish to present.

“Our ticket agent will be reaching out to all those who have purchased tickets in the coming few days, to arrange refunds of those tickets purchased, as set out in our terms and conditions.

“We would like to thank everyone who worked so hard and supported our endeavours - artists, suppliers, artisans and all our supporters and their respective teams.”

Launched in 2018, Black Deer aims to bringAmericana music to UK audiences.

Its main festival, held annually at Eridge Park on the Kent-East Sussex border, has hosted artists such as Sheryl Crow, The Pretenders, Bonnie Raitt, and Van Morrison. Attendance has grown from 5,000 in its first year to a 10,000-capacity event.

The now-scrapped city edition was meant to bring that same mix of music, food, and culture into the capital.