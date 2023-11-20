Black Friday deals 2023: Ticketmaster offers and deals for live events in the UK
Ticketmaster will have flash sales this Black Friday
Ticketmaster has announced its Black Friday deals and there is plenty on offer. The annual saving extravaganza is back for 2023 and includes airlines slashing prices.
Fans of live music and events might be wondering if they will also be able to swoop in and snatch up bargain this week. Theatre lovers in particular have the opportunity to get discounts on tickets to the hottest shows in the West End.
The offers page is up live on Ticketmaster's website and will continue over the coming days. Here's all you need to know:
What offers does Ticketmaster have for Black Friday?
Ticketmaster will be having Flash Sales throughout the Black Friday period. On its website, the company explains: "Our offers page contains some of the best cheap ticket deals including discounted tickets and no booking fee options and promotions. These are limited time offers so make the most of these promo codes and deals while they are available. In addition to Flash Sales, our Offers page is also where we host our Black Friday sale – the biggest time of the year for offers and deals.
"Ticketmaster discount codes are already applied in the majority of our offer links for ticket types. Please note that any discount codes and ticket offers are subject to availability and there are limited tickets available. Buying discounted tickets on Ticketmaster is the best way to ensure your tickets are valid and verified. Keep an eye on our offers guide every week to make the most of the big savings available!"
Keep an eye on Ticketmaster's Offers page for the latest Black Friday deals this November.
What are the latest flash sales?
Ticketmaster will have an ever-changing roster of events on offer, it is worth checking back time and again to ensure you’re making the best of our exclusive savings – but be quick! Offers are only available for a limited time, and often subject to availability.
The latest deals include offers on Monday, November 20 are:
- Back To The Future Musical
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Jersey Boys
- Magic Mike Live
- Matilda The Musical
The deals will continue to change and update throughout the coming days. Make sure to regularly check the offers page regularly for all the latest deals.