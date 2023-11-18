BT or Sky? Vodaphone or Virgin Media? If you've been looking for a new internet service provider - these Black Friday broadband deals could be right up your street.

Black Friday broadband deals 2023 including NOW, Vodaphone, Sky, and more revealed

Has WI-FI been troubling you recently? Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to look for a quicker and cheaper internet service provider. In a bid to attract more customers, companies across the UK including BT, Vodaphone, and Sky, are offering great broadband deals at a discounted price.

Black Friday, which takes place this year on November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers and could be the perfect opportunity for anyone thinking of switching broadbands this winter. It is also a great opportunity for many who have been priced out of broadband due to the cost of living crisis to try and grab a bargain where they can.

Many internet service providers are yet to unveil their plans for this year's Black Friday, but we’ll be keeping this guide updated and make sure consumers are the first to know when a hot deal goes live.

Whether you're looking to increase your data allowance and broadband speed, or want to take advantage of the selection of broadband bundles, here is what we know so far about the top Black Friday broadband deals for 2023.

Black Friday broadband deals 2023

BT

BT is offering Black Friday broadband deals on a range of packages depending on service speed and what broadband your area supports. All customers have to do is visit the BT website and put their postcode in to discover huge discounts.

If that isn't enough, customers looking to switch to BT will pay nothing for three months. All of BT's package deals require customers to commit to a minimum contract term of 24 months and prices are subject to annual change.

BT's Black Friday broadband deals extend for up to two weeks with some available now and others lasting until after Cyber Monday.

Vodaphone

Last year, customers could grab super-fast fibre broadband for as little as £21 a month at Vodaphone alongside a host of discounted electronics. The internet provider is yet to unveil what deals it has in store for Black Friday 2023 but customers can visit the Vodaphone Black Friday broadband deals website to be the first to know when it does.

Sky broadband

Sky launched a range of unmissable Black Friday 2023 deals at the start of the month. The internet provider is also giving customers the chance to bundle its broadband together with other Sky products, like Sky Glass, or Sky Stream.

The cheapest broadband Sky is offering this Black Friday is the 61Mb/s Superfast Broadband for £26 per month. The option includes no upfront fee, making switching easier. For a slightly increased £28 per month, Sky is offering a 100Mb/s Full Fibre Broadband package but customers will need to check if their area supports fibre broadband.

All of Sky's Broadband package deals require customers to commit to a minimum contract term of 18 months and prices are subject to change.

Alternatively, customers looking for a bundle deal should look at Sky's Superfast Broadband service with Sky TV, Sky Stream and Netflix for £36 per month.

NOW

This November NOW is offering super-fibre broadband with average download speeds of 63Mb/s for just £23 per month. There is no upfront fee and a 12-month minimum term contract, making it a more flexible option than other internet service providers.

You can check out NOW's Black Friday broadband deals on the NOW website.

Virgin Media

Ending November 27, customers can get Virgin Media broadband at no monthly cost for three months - meaning if you sign up to the deal, you won't pay a thing until February. The Black Friday broadband deal applies to M250, M350, M500 or Gig1 Broadband.

Virgin Media is also offering an unmissable Black Friday bundle deal. The all-in-one Mega Volt bundle includes one of its fastest broadbands, along with an O2 sim and Netflix Standard, on top of a new TV, for just £70 a month.

You can check out Virgin's Black Friday broadband deals on the Virgin Media website.

EE

This Black Friday, customers looking to switch to EE can grab themselves superfast broadband and not pay a penny for three months. By signing up to the superb deal, customers will start paying £31.99 a month on month four. 24 months.