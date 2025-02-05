Legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath will reunite for a final performance in their hometown of Birmingham on July 5.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Back to the Beginning" concert at Villa Park will mark the first time in two decades that all four original members - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward - perform together on stage.

The all-day event will feature Osbourne, 76, delivering a solo set before the full lineup joins forces for what is expected to be an unforgettable farewell. The show will also host performances from some of metal’s biggest acts, including Metallica, Slayer, and Alice In Chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s my time to go back to the beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

This historic reunion comes seven years after Black Sabbath played what was then billed as their final show in 2017, which featured Osbourne, Iommi, and Butler but notably without Ward on drums.

Legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath will reunite for a final performance in their hometown of Birmingham on July 5. | Redferns

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Villa Park by Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and guitarist Tony Iommi. The stadium, home to Aston Villa FC, holds a special place for Osbourne, a longtime supporter of the football club.

Osbourne has faced significant health struggles in recent years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020 and was forced to step back from touring in 2023 following extensive spinal surgery. A fall at home in 2019 worsened injuries from a 2003 quad bike crash, preventing his "No More Tours 2" from going ahead in Europe and the UK. The tour had already been delayed multiple times due to health issues, the Covid pandemic, and logistical challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Black Sabbath’s historic reunion, the July 5 event will showcase performances by Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon. Several other rock and metal icons will also take the stage, including Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, who is serving as the music director.

“This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever,” Morello said.

Black Sabbath’s origins trace back to Birmingham in 1968, where the four bandmates sought to escape the drudgery of factory work. Their self-titled debut album in 1970 launched them to international fame, paving the way for a career that saw them sell over 75 million records worldwide and become one of the most influential metal bands in history. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne himself was honoured as a solo artist in 2023.

Osbourne previously celebrated his home city in 2022 when he helped close the Commonwealth Games. He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon – who he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All profits from the July 5 show will go to charities including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, which is supported by Aston Villa.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday February 14 at LiveNation.co.uk, and more names will be announced shortly.