Black Veil Brides will be playing shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London during the UK tour

Black Veil Brides are bringing their signature brand of melodramatic rock to the UK.

The American hard rockers are playing shows at venues across the country in February. But fans hoping to get their hands on tickets at the last minute might be out of luck.

Black Veil Brides, fronted by Andy Biersack, the band kicked off the tour in Norwich on Valentine’s Day. The band will be coming to Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and London over the next week.

The rockers released their sixth album in 2021, called The Phantom Tomorrow. It was followed up by an EP entitled The Mourning, preceded by single Saviour II, which came out in October last year.

Here is all you need to know about the tour, from ticket availability, setlist and dates:

When and where are Black Veil Brides playing on UK Tour?

The tour will see the rockers play nine shows across the country during the run of shows. It kicked off on Valentine’s Day in Norwich and will end next weekend in London.

Black Veil Brides. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The dates and venues are as follows:

Tuesday, 14 February - UEA, Norwich

Wednesday, 15 February - O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday, 16 February - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Saturday, 18 February - Rock City, Nottingham

Sunday, 19 February - NX, Newcastle

Monday, 20 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Wednesday, 22 February - Manchester Academy, Manchester

Friday, 24 February - O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Saturday, 25 February - Troxy, London

What is the setlist for UK tour?

Black Veil Brides kicked off the tour on Valentine’s Day and have so far played three shows. The setlist played by the band has been as follows:

Crimson Skies

Coffin

Rebel Love Song

Devil

Faithless

Wake Up

I Am Bulletproof

Scarlet Cross

Overture

Shadows Die

Shadows Rise

Wretched and Divine

Perfect Weapon

The Legacy

Knives and Pens

Lost It All

Fallen Angels

In the End

Can you still get tickets?

Black Veil Brides have played three show so far on the UK tour and there are plenty more opportunities to see them. The band are yet to visit Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and London on the string of shows.

However if you are thinking of trying to get your hands on last minute tickets for the remaining gigs, you might be out of luck. Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for the Black Veil Brides tour but there are “low” or “limited” availability for the remaining shows.