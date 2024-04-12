Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing on “Good Morning Britain” earlier today (April 12 2024,) the former Mr Winehouse admitted that watching the biopic, where he is played by former “Skins” actor Jack O’Connell, was a therapeutic experience in seeing how he was portrayed on screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not in a sense of being let off the hook or whitewashed, as [has] been alluded to… just in a sense of it wasn’t all about addiction,” he explained to host Kate Garraway. “As much as that might have been the salacious headlines, and the paparazzi’s goal, there was addiction, but it was only an aspect. The relationship started like every relationship does.”

There have been some critics however regarding the portrayal of Fielder-Civil in the film, with some asking why director Sam Taylor-Johnson focused more on the relationship between the two and less on their battles with alcohol and drug addiction. “The problem is, the story that had been perpetrated, or the narrative, is something I learned quite quickly [the film’s cast and crew] weren’t interested in repeating.”

Fielder-Civil hopes that the biopic draws more attention to the love that he and Winehouse shared during their relationship, where the two met in 2005 and then married a year later, and hopes that Winehouse’s family in particular can appreciate the bond the two had.

“I hope that [her father, Mitch] would see that there was genuinely love there. I love Amy. She loved me too. If there was anything that could bring her back, I would, obviously.”