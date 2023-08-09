Boardmasters Festival 2023 is set to welcome revellers yet again - but can fans still get their hands on last minute tickets?

Boardmasters Festival 2023 has opened its gates but fans might still be hoping to get their hands on last minute tickets. Despite being founded in 1981, the Watergate Bay festival started hosting musical talent in 2005 and has since seen crowds return year on year.

The festival is scheduled to run from Wednesday 9 August - Sunday 13 August and will see the likes of Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine headline in the coming days. Revellers will also be glad to know the weather is set to improve ahead of a stacked weekend of music.

But can you still get tickets? Here’s all you need to know.

Can you still get tickets for Boardmasters Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boardmasters Festival 2023 weekend camping tickets started at £199 each but they are not currently available for purchase. However, the Tixel website is offering a safe channel to purchase resale tickets from verified sellers.

The festival was also selling Thursday - Sunday tickets at £189 - but they are completely sold out. Fans can head to the Tixel website to purchase resale tickets.

The only tickets still available via the Boardmasters website are Friday day tickets for £99.50. Fans can still get bang for their buck though with the likes of Lorde, Ben Howard, The Vaccines and more set to perform on the day.