A ‘small number’ of people have been injured in a crowd surge at Boardmasters music festival in Newquay.

The incident took place on Friday (August 9), with people taking to social media to report claims of broken ankles, broken legs and drink spiking.

The festival is still set to continue this weekend, with the final day on Sunday (August 11). Acts in the line-up left to play include Stormzy, Sam Fender and Katy B. One mother, who attended the festival with her husband and two daughters, described the incident as “terrifying”, explaining that there was a “massive issue with overcrowding and security were doing nothing about it.”

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a “small number” of people were injured in a crowd surge at the festival, with “none” of the injuries “considered serious”.

They said in a statement: “We have been notified following a crowd surge at Boardmasters music festival in Newquay on Friday 9 August, which left a small number of attendees injured.”

They added: “The injured parties are currently being treated on-site by medical staff or have been taken to hospital to be checked over. None of the injuries are considered serious. This is an isolated incident and the festival continues.”

People flocked to social media to ask Boardmasters what was happening. One user said on X: “can you update as to what is going on please? No reception there so no idea what is going on and both our kids are there”.

With organisers describing the incident as a “crowd surge” in the replies: “Sammy Virji’s set was cancelled this evening to allow our on site teams to respond to a crowd surge. No serious injuries have been reported and our pit and medical teams responded immediately to assist those involved.”

Whilst another user on X shared a video of the crowd which had been shared on TikTok, alongside the caption: “this doesn’t look like a safe festival”.

In a statement Boardmasters said: “We can confirm that Sammy Virji’s set was cancelled and that The Point stage was closed to allow onsite teams to respond to an incident in the audience.”

They added: “No serious injuries have been reported and the pit and medical teams immediately assisted those involved. Safety is our number one priority and we thank Sammy and our audience for their understanding. All other stages have been unaffected and performances continue as planned.”

DJ Sammy Virji has said that he is “gutted” about his performance being cancelled, but that “safety should always come first”.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the DJ said: “I’m incredibly gutted about the stage cancellation for Boardmasters, whilst I’m absolutely honoured at the amount of people who turned up, crowd surges can be very serious and safety should always come first.”

He added: “The stoppage was completely out of my hands and hope you all understand the festival needed to prioritise everyone’s wellbeing. Hopefully catch you all soon at another set.”