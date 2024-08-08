Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cornwall travel warning is being issued as 58,000 are expected to travel down to the region for Boardmasters festival.

More festivalgoers are expected to arrive at Boardmasters in Newquay on day two today (Thursday 8 August). Around 58,000 people are set to attend the festival which takes places until Sunday 11 August.

National Highways expects increased traffic around the A30 which is the main route to the site at Watergate Bay. Today (Thursday, August 8) is expected to be one of the busiest days as the majority of people arrive. Sunday will also be busy as the festival comes to a close.

National Highways regional network resilience planner John Ingram said: “The road network is likely to see higher traffic volumes as a result of the Boardmasters event, particularly on the A30 around Newquay as well as the local road leading into the town. Our aim is to keep the National Highways network running while keeping all road users safe and informed, and we’re advising all drivers to check our traffic and travel information channels, to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their journeys."

The latest update from traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "Delays expected due to Boardmasters Festival, until 4pm Monday on Roads between Trebelsue Farm Watergate Bay, through Porth and Fristral Beach. On until Sunday, with the main arena and campsites at Watergate Bay, and the Boardmaster Open at Fistral Beach."

Yesterday afternoon a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall caused massive delays, contributing to problems travelling to Boardmasters for many. Two people were rushed to hospital. Police said a van left the A30 carriageway and flipped over.