Toxic lyrics

Baby, can't you see I'm calling?

A guy like you should wear a warning

It's dangerous, I'm falling

There's no escape, I can't wait

I need a hit, baby, give me it

You're dangerous, I'm loving it

Too high, can't come down

Losing my head, spinnin' 'round and 'round

Do you feel me now?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride

You're toxic, I'm slippin' under

With a taste of a poison paradise

I'm addicted to you

Don't you know that you're toxic?

And I love what you do

Don't you know that you're toxic?

It's getting late to give you up

I took a sip from my devil's cup

Slowly, it's taking over me

Too high, can't come down

It's in the air and it's all around

Can you feel me now?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride

You're toxic, I'm slippin' under

With a taste of a poison paradise

I'm addicted to you

Don't you know that you're toxic?

And I love what you do

Don't you know that you're toxic?

Don't you know that you're toxic?

Taste of your lips, I'm on a ride

You're toxic, I'm slippin' under

With a taste of a poison paradise

I'm addicted to you

Don't you know that you're toxic?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride

You're toxic, I'm slippin' under (toxic)

With a taste of a poison paradise

I'm addicted to you

Don't you know that you're toxic?

Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now

I think I'm ready now, I think I'm ready now

Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now

I think I'm ready now