Fans of the singer urged the authorities to conduct a wellness check after she deleted her Instagram account

After deleting her Instagram account, fans of Britney Spears appear to be concerned about the singer’s welfare, going as far as calling the authorities to conduct a wellness check. The move comes shortly after Spears was allegedly acting “manic” at a restaurant in LA whilst out to dinner with her husband Sam Asghari .

Why has Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account?

Spears has indeed deleted her Instagram account, however this is something that the singer has done multiple times over recent years before reinstating her account.

While it’s unclear why Spears has decided to delete her account this time, the move comes shortly after the singer hit headlines with claims that she was “manic” and had a “meltdown” at a JOEY restaurant in LA.

Spears had been dining at the restaurant with husband Sam Asghari on Friday 13 January when fans had started to film the couple. Reported by TMZ , eye witnesses said Spears “became manic, yelling and talking gibberish” that was “not another language, just unrecognisable speech.” The incident appeared to upset Asghari who “stormed” out of the restaurant, leaving the singer alone at the dining table. Spears is said to have followed him two minutes later, leaving their bodyguard to pick up the bill.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Spears posted an illustration the following day from UK based artist Melisa McKenna of a woman at a coffee shop which included the words “They told me I couldn’t/that’s why I did!”

In another post on the social media platform, she addressed the incident in her caption whilst referencing the movies Natural Born Killers and Shrek, alongside an illustration of pancakes.

Spears wrote: “I watched “NATURAL BORN KILLERS” this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED...”

She said “I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME” and added that “the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant...”

Spears continued: “I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!”

She ended the post saying: “I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal.”

Did fans call the police?

After Spears deleted her account, some fans took it upon themselves to alert the authorities and request a wellness check. A number of Spears’ fans have been convinced that the singer is in danger, and aggressively analyse her social media posts for clues and secret messages. There is no real evidence that anything is amiss with the singer.

A number of TikTok videos appeared on the platform which showed fans seemingly calling the police.

In one, a person who identified themself as Christina, said: “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area.”

When asked why they wanted a wellness check, Christina replied: “There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time...In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A police spokesperson told Page Six : “I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger.”

The spokesperson did not reveal how many calls regarding Spears they had received, nor would they confirm whether they made direct contact with the singer, or how they knew she was okay.

They explained that their reasoning for sharing minimal information was due to the fact that any more transparency was considered a “public trust issue”.

The officer said: “It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county. It’s a public trust issue. We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime.”

