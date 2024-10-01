Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announce brand new tour dates, with the rock legend set to return to the UK.

The band has extended its European tour run, with new dates in Manchester and Liverpool set for next year. The ‘Born To Run’ hitmaker will also visit more European cities in the extended leg, including Marseille, Prague and Milan.

Springsteen, 75, last performed in the UK on July 27, when he headlined Wembley Stadium. The band also visited Sunderland, Cardiff, Dublin, Cork and Belfast as part of the previous leg of the tour.

The upcoming UK dates are:

May 17 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

May 20 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

June 4 - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on October 11 via LiveNation.co.uk. Preferred tickets via Mastercard, which are a specific allocation held from the general sale, will be available to Mastercard customers from 3pm on October 11.

Other dates on the European leg include:

May 24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy

May 31- Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)

June 11 - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

June 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)

June 18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

June 21 - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)

June 27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

June 30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

July 3 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

The new tour announcement comes as Springsteen prepares to release a documentary about the rocker’s legendary live shows. ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’ will release on Disney+ and Hulu on October 25.